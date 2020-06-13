Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 PM

230 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL

Finding an apartment in North Lauderdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,258
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
4 Units Available
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1100 sqft
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 10 at 01:16pm
1 Unit Available
Lauder Ridge
5600 SW 12th St, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in North Lauderdale, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. North Lauderdale is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
6 Units Available
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeview Palms, managed by CFH Group, is located at 7575 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale. It offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Utilities are not included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
316 SW 80th Ave
316 Southwest 80th Avenue, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1116 sqft
NICE PROPERTY. NO CARPET. PETS OK WITH PET DEPOSIT

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Lauderdale North Park
1 Unit Available
7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard
7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1302 sqft
7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL 33068 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1912 Belmont Lane
1912 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1088 sqft
VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, CENTRAL AIR AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. NICE COMPLEX CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, SHOPPING AND DINING, AND AMENITIES LIKE POOL & GYM.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
6889 Southwest 16th Court
6889 Southwest 16th Court, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1117 sqft
6889 Southwest 16th Court, Pompano Beach, FL 33068 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
7111 Tam Oshanter Boulevard
7111 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in North Lauderdale. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, washer dryer, yard, and vaulted ceilings, Two parking spot. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020.
Results within 1 mile of North Lauderdale
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Woodmont
12 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
959 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
12 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
2 Units Available
Golf Villas
5900 NW 46th Ave Terrace, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
Welcome home to Golf Villas at Sabal Palm. Imagine living the lifestyle you've always dreamed of... Perfectly nestled in a lush tropical setting at a price you can afford.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5200 NW 31st Ave
5200 Northwest 31st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1032 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE-CONDO WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4971 SW 5th Ct
4971 Southwest 5th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** You will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership. All combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gardens
1 Unit Available
1241 SW 46 AVE #1001
1241 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1073 sqft
Remodeled 2/2 Condo Unit on a gated Community of Royal Poinciana - Stunning and remodeled 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo unit on the family oriented and gated community of Royal Poinciana Condominium.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6010 Shakerwood Circle
6010 Shaker Wood Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
775 sqft
Available 07/10/20 2/2 Condo in Shaker Commons - Property Id: 288761 2/2 ground floor condo unit with charming view of pond from private patio in backyard.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Spinning Wheel Ln
26 Spinning Wheel Lane, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Enjoy This Lovely Very Spacious Townhouse in Shaker Village Community in Tamarac * 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 24
4381 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BED 1 BATH ON 2ND FLOOR / WOOD FLOORS / W/D / BALCONY / POOL / GATED COMMUNITY / NEED 600 CREDIT SCORE!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Heathgate Street
1 Unit Available
7912 NW 71st Ave
7912 Northwest 71st Avenue, Tamarac, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1498 sqft
GREAT FAMILY HOME! TILE FLOORS THRU-OUT, NO CARPET AT ALL. UPGRADED KICHEN WAS INSTALLED IN 2018. BATHROOMS WERE UPDATED IN 2020, PICTURES DO NOT SHOW THE UPGRADES ON THE BATHROOMS.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm-Aire Village East
1 Unit Available
6980 NW 29th Ln
6980 Northwest 29th Lane, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1390 sqft
Welcome to Paradise! TURN KEY LIVING!!AVAILABLE M*A*Y 29TH; Entire private and completely renovated furnished 3 bedroom/2 ba pool home/villa in desirable Palm Aire village neighborhood.
City Guide for North Lauderdale, FL

North Fort Lauderdale is connected to Ft. Lauderdale itself only by the Cypress Creek Canal, part of the city’s expansive canal system that earns it the nickname the "Venice of America."

Guess where North Ft. Lauderdale is located? That’s right, just north of Ft. Lauderdale itself. Bordered by the smaller cities of Tamarac and Oakland Park, North Fort Lauderdale has a suburban feel and tropical weather. If youre looking for year-round summer and a short drive to the beach, North Ft. Lauderdale is your kind of town. Plus, it's less tourist-centric than the rest of Ft. Lauderdale, and a short drive of about 20 minutes to the beach.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Lauderdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Lauderdale, FL

Finding an apartment in North Lauderdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

