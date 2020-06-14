109 Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL with garage
North Fort Lauderdale is connected to Ft. Lauderdale itself only by the Cypress Creek Canal, part of the city’s expansive canal system that earns it the nickname the "Venice of America."
Guess where North Ft. Lauderdale is located? That’s right, just north of Ft. Lauderdale itself. Bordered by the smaller cities of Tamarac and Oakland Park, North Fort Lauderdale has a suburban feel and tropical weather. If youre looking for year-round summer and a short drive to the beach, North Ft. Lauderdale is your kind of town. Plus, it's less tourist-centric than the rest of Ft. Lauderdale, and a short drive of about 20 minutes to the beach.
North Lauderdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.