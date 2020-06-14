Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

109 Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL with garage

North Lauderdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,258
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7429 SW 11th Ct
7429 Southwest 11th Court, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 bathroom half of duplex, one car garage. Living & dining area, full size washer/dryer in unit. Wood cabinet and white appliances in kitchen. Tiled throughout. Ready for move-in. no approval needed. Credit report, income must be 3x rent.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1830 SW 81st Ave
1830 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Welcome to the Sunny South Florida, come enjoy this very spacious two bedroom unit with walk in closets. All fully remodel. Community pool clubhouse. Close to Turnpike and only 20 mnst to the beach.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Kimberly Village
1 Unit Available
891 SW 66 Ave
891 SW 66th Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1981 sqft
Kimberly Village Home for Rent: 891 Southwest 66th Avenue North Lauderdale, FL 33068 Come and see this 4 bedrooms 2 bath home with pool and canal view and 1 car garage. totally remodeled. Brokered And Advertised By: Beachfront Realty Inc.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2009 Belmont Ln
2009 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Spacious 2 bathroom 2 bathroom unit in the gated community at Belmont of N Lauderdale. This lovely 1st floor property is tiled throughout with laminate flooring in the living areas for easy maintenance.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kimberly Village
1 Unit Available
872 SW 62nd Avenue
872 Southwest 62nd Avenue, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,453 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of North Lauderdale
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
11 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7205 NW 76th Pl
7205 Northwest 76th Place, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
ALL AGES, 3/1 Single Family Home with garage in a family oriented neighborhood, very cozy and warm, lot of space, great floor plan, NO carpet, all tile throughout, good size kitchen, formal dining, living and family room, good size bedrooms,

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
1401 Banyan Circle
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1546 sqft
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5612 Rock Island Rd
5612 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VERY NICE UNIT, 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM LOCATED IN THIS GATED COMMUNITY IN TAMARAC, COMMUNITY HAS TENNIS COURTS AND POOL, GOOD LOCATION AND EASY TO GET TO THE HIGHWAYS , THE PROPERTY IS VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7913 Tuscany Dr
7913 Tuscany Drive, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, Townhouse, one car garage and additional parking. It is in a very desirable and safe community area. Refer to attached floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of North Lauderdale
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,464
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wilton Manors
18 Units Available
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,595
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Melrose Park
20 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westwood
14 Units Available
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,456
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1508 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Country Club Village
12 Units Available
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,563
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Collier City
14 Units Available
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments with porcelain flooring, located in Pompano Beach just off Atlantic Boulevard. Community features include a walking trail, resort-style pool, billiards lounge, and a bark park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Country Club Village
30 Units Available
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1379 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Coconut Creek
22 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Holiday Springs
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Wilton Manors
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,695
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
City Guide for North Lauderdale, FL

North Fort Lauderdale is connected to Ft. Lauderdale itself only by the Cypress Creek Canal, part of the city’s expansive canal system that earns it the nickname the "Venice of America."

Guess where North Ft. Lauderdale is located? That’s right, just north of Ft. Lauderdale itself. Bordered by the smaller cities of Tamarac and Oakland Park, North Fort Lauderdale has a suburban feel and tropical weather. If youre looking for year-round summer and a short drive to the beach, North Ft. Lauderdale is your kind of town. Plus, it's less tourist-centric than the rest of Ft. Lauderdale, and a short drive of about 20 minutes to the beach.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Lauderdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Lauderdale, FL

North Lauderdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

