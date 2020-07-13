Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

257 Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Lauderdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1100 sqft
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,561
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 10 at 01:16pm
1 Unit Available
Lauder Ridge
5600 SW 12th St, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in North Lauderdale, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. North Lauderdale is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8203 SW 12th Place
8203 Southwest 12th Place, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1650 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1706 Belmont Ln
1706 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Remodeled first floor apartment in desirable gated community. 2 assigned parking spaces. New floors. Club house, gym, pool, playground, tennis. Association includes valet trash pick-up, water. Close to Shopping malls. NO PETS.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7111 Tam Oshanter Boulevard
7111 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in North Lauderdale. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, washer dryer, yard, and vaulted ceilings, Two parking spot. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale North Park
7431 Southwest 10th Court - C
7431 Southwest 10th Court, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
807 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME IN NORTH LAUDERDALE FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED, UPDATED KITCHEN, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, 2 PARKING SPACES, PATIO. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, AND MORE. NO HOA!! BACKGROUND CHECK IS REQUIRED.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1830 SW 81st Ave
1830 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Welcome to the Sunny South Florida, come enjoy this very spacious two bedroom unit with walk in closets. All fully remodel. Community pool clubhouse. Close to Turnpike and only 20 mnst to the beach.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Village
891 SW 66 Ave
891 SW 66th Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1981 sqft
Kimberly Village Home for Rent: 891 Southwest 66th Avenue North Lauderdale, FL 33068 Come and see this 4 bedrooms 2 bath home with pool and canal view and 1 car garage. totally remodeled. Brokered And Advertised By: Beachfront Realty Inc.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Village
302 S Santa Catalina Cir
302 South Santa Catalina Circle, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1286 sqft
Call or text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing today! Freshly painted and move in ready, this 2-level Santa Catalina townhouse features two master suites upstairs with full bathrooms and walk-in closets, a perfect home for sharing! 1st

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Village
872 SW 62nd Avenue
872 Southwest 62nd Avenue, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,453 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1207 Southwest 81st Terrace
1207 Southwest 81st Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1474 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Woodmont
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
24 Units Available
Palm Aire
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1289 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Sunflower
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
541 Saint Tropez Ln
541 Saint Tropez Ln, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1328 sqft
WOW!! IMPECCABLE, SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE VERY DEMANDED GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTE CARLO. UNIT FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS AND A LOFT/DEN WITH 2.5 BATH. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WASHER/DRYER. FRESHLY PAINTED.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
933 Cypress Grove Dr.
933 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful apt in a 2 story bldg. for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, unfurnished, 3 bedroom , 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; rental includes high speed internet, cable, water-sewer & trash.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ramblewood South
949 Riverside Dr
949 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT MODEL WITH TILE FLOORS,FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. UPGRADED KITCHEN NEW CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NICE BALCONY. ZONED FOR GREAT SCHOOLS AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
26 Spinning Wheel Ln
26 Spinning Wheel Lane, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Enjoy This Lovely Very Spacious Townhouse in Shaker Village Community in Tamarac * 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4971 SW 5th Ct
4971 Southwest 5th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** You will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership. All combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
901 CYPRESS GROVE
901 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1630 sqft
Beautiful apt for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; Rental payments included high speed internet, cable, water and trash. This is a split bedroom plan all carpeted.
City Guide for North Lauderdale, FL

North Fort Lauderdale is connected to Ft. Lauderdale itself only by the Cypress Creek Canal, part of the city’s expansive canal system that earns it the nickname the "Venice of America."

Guess where North Ft. Lauderdale is located? That’s right, just north of Ft. Lauderdale itself. Bordered by the smaller cities of Tamarac and Oakland Park, North Fort Lauderdale has a suburban feel and tropical weather. If youre looking for year-round summer and a short drive to the beach, North Ft. Lauderdale is your kind of town. Plus, it's less tourist-centric than the rest of Ft. Lauderdale, and a short drive of about 20 minutes to the beach.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Lauderdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Lauderdale, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Lauderdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

