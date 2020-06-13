Apartment List
/
FL
/
north lauderdale
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

381 Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
4 Units Available
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
21 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
6 Units Available
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeview Palms, managed by CFH Group, is located at 7575 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale. It offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Utilities are not included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1810 N Lauderdale Ave Apt 2201
1810 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
Vacant and ready to Move in ! Spacious and full of light. Gated community with pool, gym and laundry onsite. Big balcony with lake and garden view. Full of closets. 1 full bathroom and half bathroom. Ceramic and carpet floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
8002 Forest Blvd
8002 Forest Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1879 sqft
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS 5 BEDROOM, 3.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
619 SW 79TH TER
619 Southwest 79th Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
clean 2 bedroom 2 bath upgraded 2 story townhome with tile throughout upstairs and downstairs,remodeled kitchen,both bedrooms upstairs with nice walk in closets,remodeled master bath,front screened patio with security door and large fenced backyard

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1912 Belmont Lane
1912 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1088 sqft
VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, CENTRAL AIR AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. NICE COMPLEX CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, SHOPPING AND DINING, AND AMENITIES LIKE POOL & GYM.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1830 SW 81st Ave
1830 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Nice apartment,, all ages ,excellent gate community around shopping, banks, supermarkets

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6920 SW 15th St
6920 Southwest 15th Street, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
MUST SEE- Renovated 2/1 with update porcelain tile, update kitchen, Large fenced yard, fruit tree, Central AC, covered screen back patio, utility room

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2705 NE Belmont Ln
2705 Belmont Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SPECTACULAR AND BRIGHT UNIT TWO BEDROOMS TWO BATHROOM, GORGEOUS KITCHEN, MICROWAVE, NEW LAMINATED FLOORS THROUGHT OUT THE UNIT, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT, CORNER UNIT, WITH BALCONY, PLENTY OF WINDOWS ALLOWS NATURAL SUNLIGHT, LAKE INSIDE

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5911 NW 42nd Terrace
5911 Northwest 42nd Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1115 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,115 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2327 SW 81st Way
2327 Southwest 81st Way, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1530 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled and Painted, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome. New Tile Floors currently being installed. Featuring Fenced in Patio area with Fruit Trees.
Results within 1 mile of North Lauderdale
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
13 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
959 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
2 Units Available
Golf Villas
5900 NW 46th Ave Terrace, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
Welcome home to Golf Villas at Sabal Palm. Imagine living the lifestyle you've always dreamed of... Perfectly nestled in a lush tropical setting at a price you can afford.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Spinning Wheel Ln
26 Spinning Wheel Lane, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Enjoy This Lovely Very Spacious Townhouse in Shaker Village Community in Tamarac * 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4521 W Mcnab Rd Apt 22
4521 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
620 sqft
Spacious & bright first floor unit, come and enjoy a resort style living with great amenities at an affordable yet amazing unit! Show this great 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a nice open balcony & room for extra storage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 24
4381 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BED 1 BATH ON 2ND FLOOR / WOOD FLOORS / W/D / BALCONY / POOL / GATED COMMUNITY / NEED 600 CREDIT SCORE!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5801 NW 62nd Ave
5801 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
MUST BE 55+ YEARS OLD. Very well maintained 2 bedroom unit. Spacious and bright. Beautiful garden views. Unit is located on 3rd floor. Brand new tile floorings. Pictures to come. Never lived in since renos. Features a patio.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7897 Golf Circle Dr
7897 Golf Circle Drive, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
920 sqft
Looking for a spacious Furnished Apartment? Come and check this Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, nice classy furnished Apartment, clean, awesome location, on the top 3rd Floor, ready for a new tenant.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Lauderdale, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Lauderdale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

North Lauderdale 1 BedroomsNorth Lauderdale 2 BedroomsNorth Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Lauderdale 3 BedroomsNorth Lauderdale Apartments with Balcony
North Lauderdale Apartments with GarageNorth Lauderdale Apartments with GymNorth Lauderdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Lauderdale Apartments with Parking
North Lauderdale Apartments with PoolNorth Lauderdale Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Hamptons Of North Lauderdale

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University