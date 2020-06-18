All apartments in Miami
Miami, FL
Paraiso Bayviews Condo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

Paraiso Bayviews Condo

501 NE 31st St · (305) 807-1615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 NE 31st St, Miami, FL 33137
Wynwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2290 · Avail. now

$2,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
BEST 1 BED OF THE BUILDING - ONLY FLOOR WITH 13 FT CEILINGS - BEST LINE - LOWER PENTHOUSE Stunning unobstructed direct bayviews from this brand new 1 Bed 1.5 Bath at the 38th floor . Nicely finishes in unit, with brand new appliances and a smart layout. The building features incredible designer finishes by renown Karim Rashid including: paddle court, tennis court, pool, BBQ grills, lounge beds, spa, sauna, treatment rooms, state-of-the-arrt fitness center, mutlimedia room, billiards, kids room, club room and a rooftop pool deck. Be part of the Paraiso district with a private beach club and marina and James Beard award chef at your doorstep Steps away from Wynwood, Miami Beach and the Design Distric

(RLNE5763281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paraiso Bayviews Condo have any available units?
Paraiso Bayviews Condo has a unit available for $2,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Paraiso Bayviews Condo have?
Some of Paraiso Bayviews Condo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paraiso Bayviews Condo currently offering any rent specials?
Paraiso Bayviews Condo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paraiso Bayviews Condo pet-friendly?
No, Paraiso Bayviews Condo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does Paraiso Bayviews Condo offer parking?
Yes, Paraiso Bayviews Condo does offer parking.
Does Paraiso Bayviews Condo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Paraiso Bayviews Condo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Paraiso Bayviews Condo have a pool?
Yes, Paraiso Bayviews Condo has a pool.
Does Paraiso Bayviews Condo have accessible units?
No, Paraiso Bayviews Condo does not have accessible units.
Does Paraiso Bayviews Condo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paraiso Bayviews Condo has units with dishwashers.
