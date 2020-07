Amenities

Cozy 1/1 Upgraded and remodeled ground floor unit of a gated secure building in a terrific residential area. Unit has granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and porcelain floors. Perfect location surrounded by excellent single family homes. A few blocks from Jackson Memorial, University of Miami and very close to Civic Center Metrorail Station as well as Coconut Grove, Downtown Miami, & Miami Beach. Extreme Privacy with 4 units per floor. The unit is rented until July 15, 2020.