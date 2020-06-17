801 S Miami Ave #2501

Amenities

Move-in Ready! Fully Furnished with designer brands: Restoration Hardware and BoConcept. 3 BD, 4BTH + DEN. 01 line at the SLS Lux Brickell Condominium. The unit features a completely equipped kitchen, Subzero and Wolf appliances, Nest and iPad Concierge System. A huge wraparound balcony and window treatments throughout. Every room has built in California Closets. The building offers resort style amenities. Wellness Fitness Center, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Spa, Cabanas & Bar, Business Center, BBQ area, Indoor & Outdoor kids area, 45th Floor Sky Lounge, Billiard & Wine cellars. Resident-only 58th floor Rooftop with pool and views of Biscayne Bay and Brickell. The unit comes with 2 parking spaces, the building requires an additional insurance for the tenant.