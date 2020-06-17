All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 801 S Miami Ave #2501.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
801 S Miami Ave #2501
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:47 AM

801 S Miami Ave #2501

801 S Miami Ave · (305) 443-2424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Little Havana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

801 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
Move-in Ready! Fully Furnished with designer brands: Restoration Hardware and BoConcept. 3 BD, 4BTH + DEN. 01 line at the SLS Lux Brickell Condominium. The unit features a completely equipped kitchen, Subzero and Wolf appliances, Nest and iPad Concierge System. A huge wraparound balcony and window treatments throughout. Every room has built in California Closets. The building offers resort style amenities. Wellness Fitness Center, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Spa, Cabanas & Bar, Business Center, BBQ area, Indoor & Outdoor kids area, 45th Floor Sky Lounge, Billiard & Wine cellars. Resident-only 58th floor Rooftop with pool and views of Biscayne Bay and Brickell. The unit comes with 2 parking spaces, the building requires an additional insurance for the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 S Miami Ave #2501 have any available units?
801 S Miami Ave #2501 has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 S Miami Ave #2501 have?
Some of 801 S Miami Ave #2501's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 S Miami Ave #2501 currently offering any rent specials?
801 S Miami Ave #2501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 S Miami Ave #2501 pet-friendly?
No, 801 S Miami Ave #2501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 801 S Miami Ave #2501 offer parking?
Yes, 801 S Miami Ave #2501 does offer parking.
Does 801 S Miami Ave #2501 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 S Miami Ave #2501 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 S Miami Ave #2501 have a pool?
Yes, 801 S Miami Ave #2501 has a pool.
Does 801 S Miami Ave #2501 have accessible units?
No, 801 S Miami Ave #2501 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 S Miami Ave #2501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 S Miami Ave #2501 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 801 S Miami Ave #2501?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave
Miami, FL 33145
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave
Miami, FL 33167
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33157
LaVida Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami
6600 Northwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33125
Riverhouse at 11th
1170 NW 11th St, Suite 100
Miami, FL 33136
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave
Miami, FL 33143
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity