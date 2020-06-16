All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:30 PM

7731 NW 2nd Ave - 2

7731 Northwest 2nd Avenue · (954) 695-8573
Location

7731 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33150
Little Haiti

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
MOVE IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT!

ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT!

NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM offering stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and polished terrazzo floor through out. Unit has been freshly painted and looking very clean. This apartment has a private backyard and assigned parking. Brand new coin laundry machines conveniently located on the property,

This apartment complex is located in a prime location minutes away from the Mimo District, Design District, Wynwood, Midtown Shops, Miami Beach, Restaurants, And Commercial Centers to Shop! PETS ARE WELCOMED. Contact listing agent for more info or to schedule a showing.
Property is located in prime location minutes away from the Mimo District, Design District, Wynwood, Midtown Shops, Miami Beach, Restaurants, And Commercial Centers to Shop! Each unit comes with assigned parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

