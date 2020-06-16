7731 NW 2nd Ave - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

MOVE IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT!



ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT!



NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM offering stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and polished terrazzo floor through out. Unit has been freshly painted and looking very clean. This apartment has a private backyard and assigned parking. Brand new coin laundry machines conveniently located on the property,



This apartment complex is located in a prime location minutes away from the Mimo District, Design District, Wynwood, Midtown Shops, Miami Beach, Restaurants, And Commercial Centers to Shop! PETS ARE WELCOMED. Contact listing agent for more info or to schedule a showing.

