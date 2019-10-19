All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 745 SW 22nd Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
745 SW 22nd Rd
Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:19 AM

745 SW 22nd Rd

745 Southwest 22nd Road · (305) 308-9578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
The Roads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

745 Southwest 22nd Road, Miami, FL 33129
The Roads

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Lavish and elegant ultra modern home featuring a beautiful open space filled with natural light and beautiful finishes. Lovely open plan kitchen and living room overlooking an amazing lap pool surrounded by a gorgeous landscaping. Huge covered 1st and 2nd floor porches, plus private porch for guest room. Outside spiral staircase to 2nd floor porch and detached guest room. Beautiful lighting. Very open, yet designed for privacy! Hurricane safe home. All concrete structure including roof. Simply the best in the "Roads", easy to show, short notices OK, call today because this paradise home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 SW 22nd Rd have any available units?
745 SW 22nd Rd has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 SW 22nd Rd have?
Some of 745 SW 22nd Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 SW 22nd Rd currently offering any rent specials?
745 SW 22nd Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 SW 22nd Rd pet-friendly?
No, 745 SW 22nd Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 745 SW 22nd Rd offer parking?
Yes, 745 SW 22nd Rd does offer parking.
Does 745 SW 22nd Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 SW 22nd Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 SW 22nd Rd have a pool?
Yes, 745 SW 22nd Rd has a pool.
Does 745 SW 22nd Rd have accessible units?
No, 745 SW 22nd Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 745 SW 22nd Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 SW 22nd Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 745 SW 22nd Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave
Miami, FL 33176
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St
Miami, FL 33130
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St
Miami, FL 33130
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter
Miami, FL 33174
Park Place by the Bay
915 NW 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33136
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
MB Station
3170 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity