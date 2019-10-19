745 SW 22nd Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Lavish and elegant ultra modern home featuring a beautiful open space filled with natural light and beautiful finishes. Lovely open plan kitchen and living room overlooking an amazing lap pool surrounded by a gorgeous landscaping. Huge covered 1st and 2nd floor porches, plus private porch for guest room. Outside spiral staircase to 2nd floor porch and detached guest room. Beautiful lighting. Very open, yet designed for privacy! Hurricane safe home. All concrete structure including roof. Simply the best in the "Roads", easy to show, short notices OK, call today because this paradise home will not last long.