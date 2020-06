Amenities

recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities pool

UPDATED UNIT INSIDE MORNINGSIDE - 2BEDROOMS AND 1FULL BATH, NEW APPLIANCES AND CEILING FANS, TRANQUIL AREA, COMMUNITY IS GATED AND HAS A POOL AREA TO RELAX AND A 24/7 COIN LAUNDRY.

VERY SECURE NEIGHBOR, KEY/CARD TO GET IN/OUT, CALL LINSTING AGENT FOR MORE INFORMATION AND EASY SHOWING. UNIT IS ALSO FOR SALE / GREAT PRICE A10808163