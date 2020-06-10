All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

6500 SW 7 St

6500 Southwest 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6500 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL 33144
Flagami

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
4 Rent, Brand New Lux Rentals Starting $1,695 - Property Id: 166383

Once you make Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami your home, regardless of the luxury apartment style you select as your home, you'll enjoy unlimited access to the amenities, at no additional cost. Imagine: amazing resort-style pool decks, outstanding state-of-the-art fitness facilities, spectacular two story dramatic lakefront clubhouse and much, much moreall included in your Apt,. at Blue Lagoon in Miami Apartment Experience.

Best of all, at Blue Lagoon in Miami Apartment Experience goes far beyond extended amenity access, in beautiful spaces and places, to encompass an expanded world-class lifestyle philosophy where nothing is out of reach.

Apartment

Style

Starting From

Burgundy One Bedroom Apartment Starting From $1,699
Chardonnay One Bedroom Apartment Starting From $1,799
Grenache Two Bedroom Apartment Starting From $2,099
Malbec Two Bedroom Apartment Starting From $2,499
Shiraz Three Bedroom Apartment Starting From $2,599
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166383
Property Id 166383

(RLNE5824983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 SW 7 St have any available units?
6500 SW 7 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 SW 7 St have?
Some of 6500 SW 7 St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 SW 7 St currently offering any rent specials?
6500 SW 7 St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 SW 7 St pet-friendly?
No, 6500 SW 7 St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 6500 SW 7 St offer parking?
No, 6500 SW 7 St does not offer parking.
Does 6500 SW 7 St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6500 SW 7 St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 SW 7 St have a pool?
Yes, 6500 SW 7 St has a pool.
Does 6500 SW 7 St have accessible units?
No, 6500 SW 7 St does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 SW 7 St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 SW 7 St has units with dishwashers.
