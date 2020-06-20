All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

650 NE 32 STREET 3207

650 NE 32nd St · (305) 804-9595
Location

650 NE 32nd St, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3207 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
media room
PARAISO BAY 1BD+DEN / 2BA DIRECT OBAY VIEWS - Property Id: 286138

NEW CONDO FOR RENT fully-furnished 1 BED+DEN/ 2 Bathroom located at Paraiso Bay this unit features breath taking views of Biscayne Bay and the city by night. White glove amenities and concierge service. Italian cabinetry, luxury appliances, floor to ceiling impact glass doors and windows with blackouts and/or shades, and private foyer. White Glove Amenities: Party room, wine cellar and private dining room, cigar Lounge, swimming pool, expansive pool deck, outdoor sitting and lounging areas, fully equipped gym, media room, business center, spacious kids' room, and so much more! Located just minutes away from Downtown, Design District, Midtown, airport, and the Beaches, excellent location... Contact Angielle Knowle to schedule a private showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286138
Property Id 286138

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5801603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 have any available units?
650 NE 32 STREET 3207 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 have?
Some of 650 NE 32 STREET 3207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 currently offering any rent specials?
650 NE 32 STREET 3207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 pet-friendly?
No, 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 offer parking?
No, 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 does not offer parking.
Does 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 have a pool?
Yes, 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 has a pool.
Does 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 have accessible units?
No, 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 does not have accessible units.
Does 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 NE 32 STREET 3207 has units with dishwashers.
