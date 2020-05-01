All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 641 Island Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
641 Island Rd
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

641 Island Rd

641 Island Road · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Upper East Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

641 Island Road, Miami, FL 33137
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SPACIOUS RESIDENCE IN PRIVATE GUARD GATED BAY POINT ESTATES! Welcome home to tranquility with almost 4,000 square feet of open and airy living. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom residence features hardwood floors throughout, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Generously sized Master suite includes walk-in closet and soaking tub. Floor to ceiling hurricane impact windows and doors unveil a sprawling backyard with pristine pool, lush landscaping and covered patio ideal for both entertaining and relaxation. Enjoy 24/7 security and privacy in the most coveted Miami location! Just minutes from the Design District, Wynwood, Midtown, the beaches and highway access. Consider this a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Island Rd have any available units?
641 Island Rd has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Island Rd have?
Some of 641 Island Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Island Rd currently offering any rent specials?
641 Island Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Island Rd pet-friendly?
No, 641 Island Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 641 Island Rd offer parking?
Yes, 641 Island Rd does offer parking.
Does 641 Island Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 641 Island Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Island Rd have a pool?
Yes, 641 Island Rd has a pool.
Does 641 Island Rd have accessible units?
No, 641 Island Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Island Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Island Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 641 Island Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave
Miami, FL 33135
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct
Miami, FL 33138
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street
Miami, FL 33137
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue
Miami, FL 33133
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street
Miami, FL 33144
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue
Miami, FL 33145

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity