641 Island Rd

SPACIOUS RESIDENCE IN PRIVATE GUARD GATED BAY POINT ESTATES! Welcome home to tranquility with almost 4,000 square feet of open and airy living. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom residence features hardwood floors throughout, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Generously sized Master suite includes walk-in closet and soaking tub. Floor to ceiling hurricane impact windows and doors unveil a sprawling backyard with pristine pool, lush landscaping and covered patio ideal for both entertaining and relaxation. Enjoy 24/7 security and privacy in the most coveted Miami location! Just minutes from the Design District, Wynwood, Midtown, the beaches and highway access. Consider this a must see!