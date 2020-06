Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Very spacious two-story corner unit with 1 bedroom plus den and 1.5 bath. Two balconies allow lots of natural light. The unit has a washer/dryer, walk-in closet and lots of storage. Covered and gated parking. East Little Havana is walking distance to Calle Ocho, Downtown, Miami River and Brickell. Water is included in monthly rent.