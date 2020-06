Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

This gorgeous newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment sits just 2 blocks away from the Brickell City Center and Calle 8! This unit is nestled in the back of the building away from all the city noise, where you will get a nice nights sleep! From the balcony you can enjoy the city views. The apartment is equipped with your basic kitchen needs, bathroom includes starter toiletry pack, and bedrooms include fresh linens on the bed and plenty of closet space!.