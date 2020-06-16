4228 NW 1st Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS CLOSE TO DESIGN DISTRICT. - Property Id: 267285



Beautifully Remodeled 4 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms single story home near Midtown!! This Light & Airy home features porcelain tile thru-out, remodeled kitchen with white wood cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, high impact windows, new plumbing, electrical wiring, A/C ducts, A/C, New bathroom with shower & water efficient toilet, spacious rooms & new fenced large back yard!! Excellent location close to Midtown, Expressways, shopping & Restaurants! All You Need is Your Furniture to Move IN!! Close to Design District

Pets allowed



For more information and showings, please call or text



Ana Bibas

Real Estate Sales Associate

Avanti Way Realty

786-683-2836

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267285

Property Id 267285



(RLNE5726984)