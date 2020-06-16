All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 4228 NW 1st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
4228 NW 1st Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4228 NW 1st Ave

4228 Northwest 1st Avenue · (786) 683-2836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4228 Northwest 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33127
Little Haiti

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS CLOSE TO DESIGN DISTRICT. - Property Id: 267285

Beautifully Remodeled 4 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms single story home near Midtown!! This Light & Airy home features porcelain tile thru-out, remodeled kitchen with white wood cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, high impact windows, new plumbing, electrical wiring, A/C ducts, A/C, New bathroom with shower & water efficient toilet, spacious rooms & new fenced large back yard!! Excellent location close to Midtown, Expressways, shopping & Restaurants! All You Need is Your Furniture to Move IN!! Close to Design District
Pets allowed

For more information and showings, please call or text

Ana Bibas
Real Estate Sales Associate
Avanti Way Realty
786-683-2836
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267285
Property Id 267285

(RLNE5726984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 NW 1st Ave have any available units?
4228 NW 1st Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 4228 NW 1st Ave have?
Some of 4228 NW 1st Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 NW 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4228 NW 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 NW 1st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4228 NW 1st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4228 NW 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 4228 NW 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4228 NW 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 NW 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 NW 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 4228 NW 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4228 NW 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 4228 NW 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 NW 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4228 NW 1st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4228 NW 1st Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33175
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave
Miami, FL 33176
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St
Miami, FL 33174
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St
Miami, FL 33125
Riverhouse at 11th
1170 NW 11th St, Suite 100
Miami, FL 33136
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33178

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity