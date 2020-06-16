4228 NW 1st Ave

Amenities
4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS CLOSE TO DESIGN DISTRICT. - Property Id: 267285
Beautifully Remodeled 4 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms single story home near Midtown!! This Light & Airy home features porcelain tile thru-out, remodeled kitchen with white wood cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, high impact windows, new plumbing, electrical wiring, A/C ducts, A/C, New bathroom with shower & water efficient toilet, spacious rooms & new fenced large back yard!! Excellent location close to Midtown, Expressways, shopping & Restaurants! All You Need is Your Furniture to Move IN!! Close to Design District
Pets allowed
