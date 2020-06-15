3395 Franklin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Quintessential Coconut Grove living, surrounded by huge oak trees in a shaded, landscaped community of a few smaller buildings that all share a wonderful gated back yard. Parking inside the gate for one car, however there is plenty of free street parking just outside the gate. Nicely appointed 2 bedroom apartment with ceramic tile floors throughout, crown moldings, window blinds, central air and heat. The kitchen is complete with glass topped range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. The bathroom fixtures and lighting fixtures throughout have just been replaced. All freshly painted and ready for a new resident. Your well behaved pets are welcome. Shared laundry room. You can leave your car at home because the apartment is within blocks of the center village of Coconut Grove.