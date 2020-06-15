All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:26 AM

3395 Franklin Ave

3395 Franklin Avenue · (305) 546-4051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3395 Franklin Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Quintessential Coconut Grove living, surrounded by huge oak trees in a shaded, landscaped community of a few smaller buildings that all share a wonderful gated back yard. Parking inside the gate for one car, however there is plenty of free street parking just outside the gate. Nicely appointed 2 bedroom apartment with ceramic tile floors throughout, crown moldings, window blinds, central air and heat. The kitchen is complete with glass topped range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. The bathroom fixtures and lighting fixtures throughout have just been replaced. All freshly painted and ready for a new resident. Your well behaved pets are welcome. Shared laundry room. You can leave your car at home because the apartment is within blocks of the center village of Coconut Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3395 Franklin Ave have any available units?
3395 Franklin Ave has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3395 Franklin Ave have?
Some of 3395 Franklin Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3395 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3395 Franklin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3395 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3395 Franklin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3395 Franklin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3395 Franklin Ave does offer parking.
Does 3395 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3395 Franklin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3395 Franklin Ave have a pool?
No, 3395 Franklin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3395 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 3395 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3395 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3395 Franklin Ave has units with dishwashers.
