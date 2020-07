Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Excellent location, minutes from Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and the Downtown/Brickell area. Rear of duplex in excellent conditions. Three bedrooms two bath with a nice terrace shaded backyard. Terrazzo floors, walk in closets, utility room, storage room. No worries for hurricanes this beauty has impact windows! Nearby great public and private schools. Laundry room with new washer and dryer. NO PETS allowed of any size or kind...… Very easy to show, available immediately.