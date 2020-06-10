All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 3160 Mary St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
3160 Mary St
Last updated May 28 2020 at 9:06 PM

3160 Mary St

3160 Mary Street · (305) 972-7013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Coconut Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3160 Mary Street, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit . · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Tropical, unfurnished town home for lease in the middle of the Grove. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a spacious loft that could be used in a variety of ways. Gated complex. Just steps from Downtown Coconut Grove, yet set back from the street, very secluded and quiet. One bedroom and one full bath on the ground floor. Updated kitchen with designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Private, walled in patio that is great for quiet times and entertaining friends and family. Two car parking spaces. +/- 600 sqft of attic for ample storage. Master bathroom with double sinks. High ceilings in the living room. Ready for immediate occupancy. Pet friendly complex. All impact windows and non impact doors. AVAILABLE JULY 15, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 Mary St have any available units?
3160 Mary St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3160 Mary St have?
Some of 3160 Mary St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 Mary St currently offering any rent specials?
3160 Mary St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 Mary St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3160 Mary St is pet friendly.
Does 3160 Mary St offer parking?
Yes, 3160 Mary St does offer parking.
Does 3160 Mary St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3160 Mary St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 Mary St have a pool?
No, 3160 Mary St does not have a pool.
Does 3160 Mary St have accessible units?
No, 3160 Mary St does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 Mary St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3160 Mary St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3160 Mary St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave
Miami, FL 33169
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd
Miami, FL 33172
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33186
LaVida Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami
6600 Northwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33125
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St
Miami, FL 33126
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard
Miami, FL 33172
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33137

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity