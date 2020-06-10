3160 Mary St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Tropical, unfurnished town home for lease in the middle of the Grove. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a spacious loft that could be used in a variety of ways. Gated complex. Just steps from Downtown Coconut Grove, yet set back from the street, very secluded and quiet. One bedroom and one full bath on the ground floor. Updated kitchen with designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Private, walled in patio that is great for quiet times and entertaining friends and family. Two car parking spaces. +/- 600 sqft of attic for ample storage. Master bathroom with double sinks. High ceilings in the living room. Ready for immediate occupancy. Pet friendly complex. All impact windows and non impact doors. AVAILABLE JULY 15, 2020