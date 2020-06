Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Charming and Spacious Home with in-law quarters in the center of it all. Minutes from Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Brickell, Downtown, 15 Mins to MIA, Front house has 4 bedrooms/2 baths and rear has 2 rooms/1 bath, Family Room, Closets galore, walk-in closets, Tile Floors, Impact doors and hurricane shutters, Covered terrace Large driveway for multiple cars, Ideal for a large family, MOVE IN READY AND EASY TO SHOW!