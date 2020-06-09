3051 Calusa St

Amenities

Available for 4 to 7 months!!!! EASY TO SHOW! North Grove Fabulous Home! Multi-level Modern 3 beds 4 full baths, high ceilings and bright open areas. European kitchen, top of the line SS appliances. Master Suite w/Parlor. His & hers baths & whirlpool. Private large sun deck terraces at upper level and roof top. Additional room for office. Air conditioned 2 car garage. Security wall with 2 automated gates. Addl' gated parking for 1 golf or smart car. Hurricane windows & shutters & gas generator. Easy access to Downtown, Gables, MIA. Available June 15th.