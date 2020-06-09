All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 3051 Calusa St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
3051 Calusa St
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:41 AM

3051 Calusa St

3051 Calusa St · (305) 979-3737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Coconut Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3051 Calusa St, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available for 4 to 7 months!!!! EASY TO SHOW! North Grove Fabulous Home! Multi-level Modern 3 beds 4 full baths, high ceilings and bright open areas. European kitchen, top of the line SS appliances. Master Suite w/Parlor. His & hers baths & whirlpool. Private large sun deck terraces at upper level and roof top. Additional room for office. Air conditioned 2 car garage. Security wall with 2 automated gates. Addl' gated parking for 1 golf or smart car. Hurricane windows & shutters & gas generator. Easy access to Downtown, Gables, MIA. Available June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 Calusa St have any available units?
3051 Calusa St has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3051 Calusa St have?
Some of 3051 Calusa St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3051 Calusa St currently offering any rent specials?
3051 Calusa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 Calusa St pet-friendly?
No, 3051 Calusa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3051 Calusa St offer parking?
Yes, 3051 Calusa St does offer parking.
Does 3051 Calusa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3051 Calusa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 Calusa St have a pool?
Yes, 3051 Calusa St has a pool.
Does 3051 Calusa St have accessible units?
No, 3051 Calusa St does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 Calusa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3051 Calusa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3051 Calusa St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St
Miami, FL 33130
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd
Miami, FL 33172
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave
Miami, FL 33143
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave
Miami, FL 33196
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle
Miami, FL 33193
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street
Miami, FL 33131
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33178

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity