Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:24 PM

2955 Bird Ave

2955 Bird Avenue · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2955 Bird Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
FULLY FURNISHED Unit in this Stylish and sophisticated 3 story boutique building, blocks away from the heart of Coconut Grove and minutes away from Coral Gables, Brickell and Downtown. This unit is equipped with TVs in every room, two master bedrooms with built in closets and black out blinds, fully equipped kitchen with cookware, dinning set, coffee machine, blender and toaster. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Unit features 9 FT ceilings, high impact windows, deep balconies, European wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, natural stone counter tops and porcelain floors. Building features covered parking with a lift, gated access, and security camera surveillance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Bird Ave have any available units?
2955 Bird Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2955 Bird Ave have?
Some of 2955 Bird Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 Bird Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Bird Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Bird Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2955 Bird Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2955 Bird Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2955 Bird Ave does offer parking.
Does 2955 Bird Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2955 Bird Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Bird Ave have a pool?
No, 2955 Bird Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2955 Bird Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2955 Bird Ave has accessible units.
Does 2955 Bird Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2955 Bird Ave has units with dishwashers.
