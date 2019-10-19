All apartments in Miami
2561 Trapp Ave

2561 Trapp Avenue · (305) 405-0615
Location

2561 Trapp Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
FURNISHED: 4 Bedrooms & 4.5 Bathrooms, This Recently UPDATED 2008 Walled & Gated, Modern Mediterranean Home sits Quietly Tucked Away Towards the end of a Cul De Sac in Exclusive CENTER Grove. Steps Away From All the Shops at Cocowalk, Marina, Parks. Soaring Ceilings In Living areas, Top of Line Appliances, WOLF GAS RANGE. W/ New White Kitchen Cabinets, VERY Spacious Master Suite with New Built-in Closet, Covered Terraces and Balcony Upstairs and Downstairs, Very Generous Bedroom Spaces. 1st Floor Contains 1 Bedroom, 3 Bedrooms upstairs. Laundry Room, Pool w/ a Hot Tub, and a Wet Bar with Icemaker, Winecooler, Perfect for entertaining Guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2561 Trapp Ave have any available units?
2561 Trapp Ave has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2561 Trapp Ave have?
Some of 2561 Trapp Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2561 Trapp Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2561 Trapp Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2561 Trapp Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2561 Trapp Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2561 Trapp Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2561 Trapp Ave does offer parking.
Does 2561 Trapp Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2561 Trapp Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2561 Trapp Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2561 Trapp Ave has a pool.
Does 2561 Trapp Ave have accessible units?
No, 2561 Trapp Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2561 Trapp Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2561 Trapp Ave has units with dishwashers.
