25 Biscayne Park
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:12 AM

25 Biscayne Park

250 Northeast 25th Street · (786) 343-2067
Location

250 Northeast 25th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 709 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
25 Biscayne Park! Low Price - High Quality Rentals - Property Id: 294718

Great location Fast access to Brickell, I-95 and 836. This luxury property offers great amenities like large swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center and social room. Pool, Fitness center and social room all located inside the building. State of the art appliances, granite countertops and full size washer and dryer!!!
Extremely low move in costs:
1st month rent + 1 month security deposit
1 assigned parking included
$500 pet deposit
$35 pet rent
Water and electric renter responsibility
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294718
Property Id 294718

(RLNE5837038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Biscayne Park have any available units?
25 Biscayne Park has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Biscayne Park have?
Some of 25 Biscayne Park's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Biscayne Park currently offering any rent specials?
25 Biscayne Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Biscayne Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Biscayne Park is pet friendly.
Does 25 Biscayne Park offer parking?
Yes, 25 Biscayne Park does offer parking.
Does 25 Biscayne Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Biscayne Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Biscayne Park have a pool?
Yes, 25 Biscayne Park has a pool.
Does 25 Biscayne Park have accessible units?
No, 25 Biscayne Park does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Biscayne Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Biscayne Park has units with dishwashers.
