Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage accessible garage business center conference room e-payments guest parking hot tub lobby online portal package receiving

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. In the center of Miami's Brickell district, Camden Brickell stands above the rest in high-rise living with modern amenities and luxurious upgrades. Within 15 stories our studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes include gourmet kitchens with granite or quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style floors, spacious walk-in closets, city or pool views from your balcony, full-size washers and dryers and more. Entertain and take in breathtaking Miami views from our 5th-floor swimming pool with grilling stations, break a sweat in our fitness center and get work done from the community workspace. We are a pet-friendly and eco-friendly, non-smoking community, providing community recycling, energy efficient appliances and a bicycle storage area. Camden Brickell is surrounded by the hottest shopping, ...