Miami, FL
Camden Brickell
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:29 PM

Camden Brickell

50 SW 10th St · (402) 858-6743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL 33130
Brickell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0625 · Avail. now

$1,939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 0816 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 0615 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1032 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 1229 · Avail. Sep 25

$2,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 1509 · Avail. Sep 24

$2,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Brickell.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
accessible
garage
business center
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. In the center of Miami's Brickell district, Camden Brickell stands above the rest in high-rise living with modern amenities and luxurious upgrades. Within 15 stories our studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes include gourmet kitchens with granite or quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style floors, spacious walk-in closets, city or pool views from your balcony, full-size washers and dryers and more. Entertain and take in breathtaking Miami views from our 5th-floor swimming pool with grilling stations, break a sweat in our fitness center and get work done from the community workspace. We are a pet-friendly and eco-friendly, non-smoking community, providing community recycling, energy efficient appliances and a bicycle storage area. Camden Brickell is surrounded by the hottest shopping, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125
Move-in Fees: Move In/Admin Fee: $375
Additional: Tech package should be $101, Trash: $15.97. Renters Insurance required.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Ample parking available. Each lease signer is given one parking space for $75 per month. Each additional parking space is an additional $133.75. Reserved Parking is also available for an additional $75 per month. Please see us in the office for more parking rates. All visitor parking is on the 1st floor of the parking garage and can be paid by phone app.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Brickell have any available units?
Camden Brickell has 28 units available starting at $1,939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Brickell have?
Some of Camden Brickell's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Brickell currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Brickell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Brickell pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Brickell is pet friendly.
Does Camden Brickell offer parking?
Yes, Camden Brickell offers parking.
Does Camden Brickell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Brickell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Brickell have a pool?
Yes, Camden Brickell has a pool.
Does Camden Brickell have accessible units?
Yes, Camden Brickell has accessible units.
Does Camden Brickell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Brickell has units with dishwashers.
