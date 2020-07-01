2426 Tequesta Ln

Amenities

Updated furnished 4 bedroom (2 Masters), 3 bath home available for short or long term rental. Quiet dead end street: walk to Berries, Metrorail, Kennedy Park & more. Two king beds, one queen and one full. Professionally decorated & refurbished in 2018, with new linens, mattresses, and a plush sectional sofa. Kitchen is fully equipped w/ granite counter tops and SS appliances. The master suite includes a marble bathroom with large double shower. Chicago brick patio, new grill, dining table, surrounded by mature palms and a four story oak tree often graced by peacocks. Full laundry room. Perfect for families, friends or corporate housing. You'll enjoy your Miami stay/visit in this Coconut Grove home. (2 levels, separated by 4 stairs so the home is not wheelchair friendly.