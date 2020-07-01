All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 2426 Tequesta Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2426 Tequesta Ln
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

2426 Tequesta Ln

2426 Tequesta Ln · (305) 588-3873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Coconut Grove
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2426 Tequesta Ln, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Updated furnished 4 bedroom (2 Masters), 3 bath home available for short or long term rental. Quiet dead end street: walk to Berries, Metrorail, Kennedy Park & more. Two king beds, one queen and one full. Professionally decorated & refurbished in 2018, with new linens, mattresses, and a plush sectional sofa. Kitchen is fully equipped w/ granite counter tops and SS appliances. The master suite includes a marble bathroom with large double shower. Chicago brick patio, new grill, dining table, surrounded by mature palms and a four story oak tree often graced by peacocks. Full laundry room. Perfect for families, friends or corporate housing. You'll enjoy your Miami stay/visit in this Coconut Grove home. (2 levels, separated by 4 stairs so the home is not wheelchair friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Tequesta Ln have any available units?
2426 Tequesta Ln has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 Tequesta Ln have?
Some of 2426 Tequesta Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 Tequesta Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Tequesta Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Tequesta Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2426 Tequesta Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2426 Tequesta Ln offer parking?
No, 2426 Tequesta Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2426 Tequesta Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 Tequesta Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Tequesta Ln have a pool?
No, 2426 Tequesta Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Tequesta Ln have accessible units?
No, 2426 Tequesta Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Tequesta Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2426 Tequesta Ln has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2426 Tequesta Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd
Miami, FL 33172
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave
Miami, FL 33178
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road
Miami, FL 33155
Riverhouse at 11th
1170 NW 11th St, Suite 100
Miami, FL 33136
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St
Miami, FL 33175
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle
Miami, FL 33193
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33137

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity