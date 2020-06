Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEWLY RENOVATED HOUSE STEPS FROM DESIGN DISTRICT - Property Id: 264287



For rent, coming up soon in the heart of Wynwood and Fashion District, 4/2 + atrium, impact windows, all brand new. Available to move in now. Big back yard.

Pets allowed.



For more information and showings, please call or text



Ana Bibas

Real Estate Sales Associate

Avanti Way Realty

786-683-2836

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264287

Property Id 264287



(RLNE5710936)