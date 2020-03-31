All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:45 PM

2253 SW 21st St

2253 Southwest 21st Street · (305) 273-2201
Location

2253 Southwest 21st Street, Miami, FL 33145
Shenandoah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 4bed 3bath Residence with Den, Laundry Rm, Formal Dining Rm, Living Rm & Family Rm! Front Concr
Driveway, Sitting Dbl Bench, walk up to front porch and entry to Living w Decor Fireplace (non-funct) and unique
floor/design & wood floors to split bedrooms. Kitchen Wood Cabinetry in WhiteWash Tone w Full Storage w Glass
Doors, Granite tops, Full backsplash, Deep Sink, wht Appliances. Formal Dining Rm / Kitchen Open to Family Rm and to Backyard Covered Patio French Doors. 2nd Master Bedroom off family rm. 2-zone A/c System. *All Offers on FARBAR CTL, Addn, Lead Paint rider, Use Mls attach Rental Applic &provide Buyer's POF 2-Most recent Bank Stmts, 2-Most recent paycheck stubs, Current Local Police Report, and a link for Screening/application required with TransUnion/Smartmove.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 SW 21st St have any available units?
2253 SW 21st St has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2253 SW 21st St have?
Some of 2253 SW 21st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 SW 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
2253 SW 21st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 SW 21st St pet-friendly?
No, 2253 SW 21st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2253 SW 21st St offer parking?
No, 2253 SW 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 2253 SW 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2253 SW 21st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 SW 21st St have a pool?
No, 2253 SW 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 2253 SW 21st St have accessible units?
No, 2253 SW 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 SW 21st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2253 SW 21st St has units with dishwashers.
