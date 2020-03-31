2253 SW 21st St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious 4bed 3bath Residence with Den, Laundry Rm, Formal Dining Rm, Living Rm & Family Rm! Front Concr

Driveway, Sitting Dbl Bench, walk up to front porch and entry to Living w Decor Fireplace (non-funct) and unique

floor/design & wood floors to split bedrooms. Kitchen Wood Cabinetry in WhiteWash Tone w Full Storage w Glass

Doors, Granite tops, Full backsplash, Deep Sink, wht Appliances. Formal Dining Rm / Kitchen Open to Family Rm and to Backyard Covered Patio French Doors. 2nd Master Bedroom off family rm. 2-zone A/c System. *All Offers on FARBAR CTL, Addn, Lead Paint rider, Use Mls attach Rental Applic &provide Buyer's POF 2-Most recent Bank Stmts, 2-Most recent paycheck stubs, Current Local Police Report, and a link for Screening/application required with TransUnion/Smartmove.*