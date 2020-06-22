1835 Fairhaven Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Tastefully designed newer construction boater's dream in the heart of Coconut Grove! Designed with entertainment and comfort in mind. Chef's kitchen with Thermador gas range, built-in coffee maker, wall microwave and oven, two dishwashers, dual sinks and a butler's pantry with built in 150+ bottle wine cooler.Walk up the stairs to 4 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Master bedroom features his and hers walk-in closets, large master bath with twin showers and soaking tub, and romantic terrace overlooking your enclave. Dock your boat, jump in the pool, grill pool-side and cap it off with a sunset view from your rooftop terrace. Plenty of garage parking and storage space. Full home generator, camera system, 50 foot dock and no bridges to bay.