Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:30 PM

1835 Fairhaven Pl

1835 Fairhaven Place · (305) 510-7860
Location

1835 Fairhaven Place, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Tastefully designed newer construction boater's dream in the heart of Coconut Grove! Designed with entertainment and comfort in mind. Chef's kitchen with Thermador gas range, built-in coffee maker, wall microwave and oven, two dishwashers, dual sinks and a butler's pantry with built in 150+ bottle wine cooler.Walk up the stairs to 4 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Master bedroom features his and hers walk-in closets, large master bath with twin showers and soaking tub, and romantic terrace overlooking your enclave. Dock your boat, jump in the pool, grill pool-side and cap it off with a sunset view from your rooftop terrace. Plenty of garage parking and storage space. Full home generator, camera system, 50 foot dock and no bridges to bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Fairhaven Pl have any available units?
1835 Fairhaven Pl has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 Fairhaven Pl have?
Some of 1835 Fairhaven Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Fairhaven Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Fairhaven Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Fairhaven Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1835 Fairhaven Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1835 Fairhaven Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Fairhaven Pl does offer parking.
Does 1835 Fairhaven Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 Fairhaven Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Fairhaven Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1835 Fairhaven Pl has a pool.
Does 1835 Fairhaven Pl have accessible units?
No, 1835 Fairhaven Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Fairhaven Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 Fairhaven Pl has units with dishwashers.
