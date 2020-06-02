Amenities

1111 Southwest 1st Avenue Apt #1416, Miami, FL 33130 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mario A. Pulgar Jr. PA., City Properties Group Inc., (786) 329-2660. Available from: 08/15/2020. No pets allowed. Best deal in the building,2/2 split floor plan unit with porcelain floors ,large balcony accessible from every room,10 feet panoramic glass windows extend from floor to ceiling. The European-style kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Unit comes with a tandem parking for 2 cars . Tenant occupied 24 hrs advanced notice to show. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3621631 ]