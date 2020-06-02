All apartments in Miami
1111 Southwest 1st Avenue
1111 Southwest 1st Avenue

1111 Southwest 1st Avenue · (786) 329-2660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1111 Southwest 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33130
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1416 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1111 Southwest 1st Avenue Apt #1416, Miami, FL 33130 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mario A. Pulgar Jr. PA., City Properties Group Inc., (786) 329-2660. Available from: 08/15/2020. No pets allowed. Best deal in the building,2/2 split floor plan unit with porcelain floors ,large balcony accessible from every room,10 feet panoramic glass windows extend from floor to ceiling. The European-style kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Unit comes with a tandem parking for 2 cars . Tenant occupied 24 hrs advanced notice to show. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3621631 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue have any available units?
1111 Southwest 1st Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Southwest 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue offers parking.
Does 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Southwest 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
