Amazing Studio Fully Remodeled & Ready to Move-in!! Near booming Little River/ Little Haiti. This property is located 10 minutes away from Design District, Midtown area, and Nearby Expressways & Shops. Only minutes to Miami Beach & Coconut Grove nearby. Water & Electric are Included! Brand New Roof, New Kitchen, New Appliances & Bathroom. Freshly Painted In & Out....Very Central Area. Call/Text LA for all showings.