821 14th Ave NW

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning accessible range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3/1 house for rent in Largo! - Check it out before it's gone! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has tile throughout, central ac, off street parking and a yard! Conveniently located near shopping and US-19. It won't last! Call today!!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount.



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE4157713)