Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

821 14th Ave NW

821 14th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

821 14th Avenue Northwest, Largo, FL 33770
Archwood - South Haven

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Nice 3/1 house for rent in Largo! - Check it out before it's gone! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has tile throughout, central ac, off street parking and a yard! Conveniently located near shopping and US-19. It won't last! Call today!!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE4157713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

