Apartment List
/
FL
/
largo
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

128 Apartments for rent in Largo, FL with garage

Largo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2440 Wilson Ave
2440 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Largo Duplex- - This beautifully remodeled 1689 sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with an attached 1 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1817 Laurence Ct
1817 Laurence Court, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2286 sqft
Gorgeous home in Rosetree Oaks with 3br/2.5ba/3 car garage! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Executive style home in Clearwater! Sorry, no pets. Annual/Unfurnished rental.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Bay
1 Unit Available
960 STARKEY ROAD
960 Starkey Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
CLICK & SEE NEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR. High quality executive home in fabulous direct lakefront location. FURNISHED move-in ready - tropical décor & coastal furnished.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
962 NOLAN DRIVE
962 Nolan Drive Southwest, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1440 sqft
Great location and walking distance to Taylor Park, golf and restaurants. So many newer items in 2019 which include Newer Windows, Newer air conditioner, Newer granite and Newer appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
821 HELENA DRIVE
821 Helena Drive, Largo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1776 sqft
Call for availability. Month to Month lease available for this vacation rental property. 4 bed 3 bath split plan with a huge bonus room with a pool table.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Shady Lane
1 Unit Available
5130 BAY ISLE CIRCLE
5130 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful Rental in Bay Isle Landings, Centrally located within 20 mins to Clearwater Beach, Tampa and Downtown St Petersburg. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft is over 2000 sq ft. with a 2 car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE
3184 Shoreline Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2194 sqft
$4,000 includes rent, electricity, lawn care, and pest control. Stunningly renovated home settled on a 1/4-acre lot in the Seabrooke subdivision. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
2522 Wilson Avenue - 1
2522 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1410 sqft
Welcome to Largo, Fl. Beautiful home, 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage that is completely remodeled including stainless steel appliances. Big yard ! -Lots of natural light. -laundry room hook ups -Pets are allowed, maximum 2 no aggressive breeds.

1 of 1

Last updated January 25 at 11:10pm
1 Unit Available
2131 W BAY DRIVE
2131 West Bay Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
789 sqft
Completely re-modeled duplex close to Beaches, shopping and Dining, All new Kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters. The unit includes a private 1 car garage and fenced yard. Available February 1st.
Results within 1 mile of Largo
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Imperial Cove
102 Units Available
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11589 107TH AVENUE
11589 107th Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Great Location! Fully Remodeled Kitchen and bathrooms, Title all throughout the home which looks beautiful. Brand new bathrooms! New AC to help keep the energy bills low! LED reset Very open floor plan which is super bright.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1811 Bayshore Way
1811 Bayshore Way, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2036 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Special Offer: 2 Year Lease Available at $1850 Per Month Intimate Community Of 14 Luxurious Townhouses In A Prime Location.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1356 S Betty Lane
1356 South Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1130 sqft
Cute South Clearwater Home Close to the Beaches Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pride
1 Unit Available
1618 Hardwood Drive
1618 Hardwood Drive, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1352 sqft
1618 Hardwood Drive Available 06/15/20 Huge 4 bedroom 2 bath home! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home In Clearwater Florida.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
424 Wildwood Way
424 Wildwood Way, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1592 sqft
Belleair Offers 2/1.5 Vintage Style 1230 SqFt Home!! Neutral colors throughout the home with tons of natural lighting. The front sitting room is perfect for a reading nook.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2943 BOUGH AVENUE
2943 Bough Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
863 sqft
UNFURNISHED, tucked away & in a serene setting;2 bedroom, 1.5 bath corner unit now available in the much sought-after community of EASTWOOD SHORES.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
600 Barry Place
600 Barry Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2075 sqft
WONDERFUL home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14410 APACHE AVENUE
14410 Apache Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1573 sqft
Don't miss this 3/2/2 Pool Home in Oakhurst Acres with many upgrades and a split floor plan. Newer wood-look tile throughout entire home, no carpet! Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pride
1 Unit Available
1306 S DUNCAN AVENUE
1306 South Duncan Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1039 sqft
2/2/2 car garage close to everything.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10447 138TH STREET
10447 138th Street, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2422 sqft
This beautiful 4/3/2 in Seminole is available now!!! Perfect floor plan offering an updated kitchen, tile throughout, large master bedroom with en-suite and privacy fenced in backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2927 LICHEN LANE
2927 Lichen Lane, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
872 sqft
Two bedroom / one bath condo in the well-maintained Eastwood Shores community with great commutes to Tampa and St. Petersburg. Lots of storage in this second floor condo with garage (shared with neighbor).

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2942 LICHEN LANE
2942 Lichen Lane, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
752 sqft
Completely remodeled, ground floor 2 bedroom/1 bath unit. New neutral ceramic tile, new kitchen cabinets, new counter tops, newer SS appliances. Full size washer/dryer off of the kitchen area. Share a 2 car garage with your neighbor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Largo, FL

Largo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLargo 3 BedroomsLargo Accessible ApartmentsLargo Apartments under $900
Largo Apartments with BalconyLargo Apartments with GarageLargo Apartments with GymLargo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLargo Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLargo Apartments with Parking
Largo Apartments with PoolLargo Apartments with Washer-DryerLargo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Furnished ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly PlacesLargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg