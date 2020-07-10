/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
210 Apartments for rent in Largo, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
$
12 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Shady Lane
5163 Bay Isle Cir
5163 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 story Townhome located in Bay Isle Landing. The master is located downstairs first floor and along with the half bath all other bedrooms located Upstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
217 Debby Ct. Unit A
217 Debby Court, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1030 sqft
2 BR/1BA Victoria Park Duplex, Bright & Open Floor Plan in Largo, FL. - This duplex is in Victoria Park Subdivision off East Bay. 2br/1ba/fenced in backyard, Annual Unfurnished rental.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Seminole Palms
8784 Christie Dr
8784 Christie Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1300 sqft
Contemporary Townhouse 2 BR + 2.5 Bath, Pool - Property Id: 50288 2BR + 2 1/2 Bath - Late Model Townhouse -Super Clean No HOA approval delays. A GUARANTEED decision in 1-2 days! Furniture NOT included PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
2658 Sunny Breeze Avenue - C
2658 Sunny Breeze Avenue, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Welcome to Largo Fl , Beautiful home 1 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Water, sewer, trash included. -Washer/dryer included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE
13940 Anona Heights Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
821 HELENA DRIVE
821 Helena Drive, Largo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1776 sqft
Call for availability. Month to Month lease available for this vacation rental property. 4 bed 3 bath split plan with a huge bonus room with a pool table.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
11485 OAKHURST ROAD
11485 Oakhurst Road, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1105 sqft
Minutes to Beach, on bus line and walk to shopping and restaurants. 55+ Community you can call Home. Spacious, clean and quiet 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom in a tranquil setting with enclosed Florida room, fresh paint and lots of storage.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE
3184 Shoreline Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2194 sqft
$4,000 includes rent, electricity, lawn care, and pest control. Stunningly renovated home settled on a 1/4-acre lot in the Seabrooke subdivision. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms.
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4500 E BAY DRIVE
4500 East Bay Drive, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
988 sqft
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 2020 GORGEOUS TURNKEY REMODELED CONDO WITH ALL THE COMFORTS OF HOME JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH & CLOTHES-1ST FLOOR CONDO NO STEPS-2 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS IN THE HEART OF CLEARWATER-- GORGEOUS NEWER KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF GRANITE
Results within 1 mile of Largo
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
89 Units Available
Imperial Cove
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1309 Lakeview Rd. 1300
1309 Lakeview Road, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1300 Available 09/05/20 Evergreen unit - Property Id: 316887 Location, Location, Location!! Are you looking for quiet and quaint living in beautiful Clearwater, Florida? Do you need a garage for your toys? You just found what you've been
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19353 Us Highway 19 N 3
19353 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1432 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 240512 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Prices from $2190. Pool, fitness center and seating overlooking the water.
1 of 9
Last updated July 8 at 05:01pm
1 Unit Available
2721 VIA MURANO
2721 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
770 sqft
Available FURNISHED only.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2909 LICHEN LANE
2909 Lichen Lane, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
853 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom/1-1/2 bath is located in the much sought after Eastwood Shores 3. The living/dining/kitchen is on the 1st floor with the 2 bedrooms and full bath is on the 2nd floor.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
107 13TH AVENUE
107 13th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Updated 2 Bed/ 1 bath apartment with in-unit washer and dryer. Steps from Indian Rocks beach and many dining options. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Bathroom was recently updated as well.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cove Cay
2616 COVE CAY DRIVE
2616 Cove Cay Drive, Pinellas County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1050 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, turnkey condo available for rent! Gorgeous view of Tampa Bay. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this golf course country club and marina community.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1 EASTWOOD LANE
1 Eastwood Lane, Belleair, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2036 sqft
This Belleair home is a 3/2/2 with over 2000 sq. ft. It has a great floor plan with a spacious living room that flows into the dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lot of cabinets and a breakfast bar for your morning coffee.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
512 2ND STREET
512 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Waterfront 2/2 condo just a couple blocks from the beach! This condo features an open & split floor plan! Both bedrooms and bathrooms are about the same size & bathrooms are located right next to the bedrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2731 VIA CAPRI
2731 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1170 sqft
Enjoy resort style 2 bedroom/2 bath condo on 3rd floor located in the waterfront gated property of the Grand Venezia.
Similar Pages
Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLargo 3 BedroomsLargo Accessible ApartmentsLargo Apartments under $900
Largo Apartments with BalconyLargo Apartments with GarageLargo Apartments with GymLargo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLargo Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLargo Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL