Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry bbq/grill dog park online portal package receiving

Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment. Take an evening stroll through our tropical walk ways. Indulge yourself with a wide array of shops and easy access to the airport. After a long day, your Florida paradise awaits you.



With lush landscaping and a host of modern amenities, Sunpointe Place offers residents a desirable place to call home. Enjoy access to our luxurious swimming pool, heated spa, and poolside grilling area before retreating to your renovated one-bedroom apartment equipped with upgraded kitchen appliances and a private patio. You can even take Fido to our fenced-in dog park when you get home from a long day at work. Our central Largo location places you within minutes of everyday conveniences like grocery stores and restaurants as well as area attractions such as Largo Central Park, Largo Mall, Florida Botanical Gardens, and numerous beautiful Gulf Coast beaches. All that Tampa Bay has to offer within close reach via nearby U.S. 19 and I-275.

Palomar Property Management utilizes The Mobile Doorman App which delivers valuable information on your home such as notifications when you have a package at the front office, permits you to make online rental payments and even submit work orders! At Palomar communities you also have the benefits of the Updater App, your online concierge which helps you with interchanging cable, electric and mail forwarding to your new home address and so much more all in one easy to use app!