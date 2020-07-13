All apartments in Largo
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Sunpointe Place Apartments

701 E Bay Dr · (727) 261-1764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33770

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 218 · Avail. Sep 8

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunpointe Place Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
dog park
online portal
package receiving
Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment. Take an evening stroll through our tropical walk ways. Indulge yourself with a wide array of shops and easy access to the airport. After a long day, your Florida paradise awaits you.

With lush landscaping and a host of modern amenities, Sunpointe Place offers residents a desirable place to call home. Enjoy access to our luxurious swimming pool, heated spa, and poolside grilling area before retreating to your renovated one-bedroom apartment equipped with upgraded kitchen appliances and a private patio. You can even take Fido to our fenced-in dog park when you get home from a long day at work. Our central Largo location places you within minutes of everyday conveniences like grocery stores and restaurants as well as area attractions such as Largo Central Park, Largo Mall, Florida Botanical Gardens, and numerous beautiful Gulf Coast beaches. All that Tampa Bay has to offer within close reach via nearby U.S. 19 and I-275.
Palomar Property Management utilizes The Mobile Doorman App which delivers valuable information on your home such as notifications when you have a package at the front office, permits you to make online rental payments and even submit work orders! At Palomar communities you also have the benefits of the Updater App, your online concierge which helps you with interchanging cable, electric and mail forwarding to your new home address and so much more all in one easy to use app!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $435-$869
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Permit parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sunpointe Place Apartments have any available units?
Sunpointe Place Apartments has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Sunpointe Place Apartments have?
Some of Sunpointe Place Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunpointe Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sunpointe Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunpointe Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunpointe Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sunpointe Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sunpointe Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Sunpointe Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunpointe Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunpointe Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sunpointe Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Sunpointe Place Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sunpointe Place Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sunpointe Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunpointe Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunpointe Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sunpointe Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.

