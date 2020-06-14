Apartment List
/
FL
/
largo
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

122 Apartments for rent in Largo, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Largo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$979
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$831
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Seminole Palms
1 Unit Available
14109 Christie Dr
14109 Christie Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1700 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 BR townhouse 1700 sq.ft. - Property Id: 266497 3+2.5BA LateModel Townhouse with FREE:Internet,Cable,Pool Available NOW. !!!!! Fast HOA approval **** Guaranteed decision in 1-2 days !!!!!! PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roosevelt Groves
1 Unit Available
612 6TH STREET NE #Down
612 6th Street Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
Adorable ground floor unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus den or use as 2nd bedroom. New Kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite and newer appliances. Updated bathroom with new walk in shower, new paint, new grey wash wood laminate floors.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE
3184 Shoreline Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2194 sqft
$4,000 includes rent, electricity, lawn care, and pest control. Stunningly renovated home settled on a 1/4-acre lot in the Seabrooke subdivision. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Largo
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$933
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1811 Bayshore Way
1811 Bayshore Way, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2036 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Special Offer: 2 Year Lease Available at $1850 Per Month Intimate Community Of 14 Luxurious Townhouses In A Prime Location.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pride
1 Unit Available
1618 Hardwood Drive
1618 Hardwood Drive, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1352 sqft
1618 Hardwood Drive Available 06/15/20 Huge 4 bedroom 2 bath home! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home In Clearwater Florida.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
424 Wildwood Way
424 Wildwood Way, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1592 sqft
Belleair Offers 2/1.5 Vintage Style 1230 SqFt Home!! Neutral colors throughout the home with tons of natural lighting. The front sitting room is perfect for a reading nook.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD
1 Windrush Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1085 sqft
Direct water views from this updated unfurnished two bedroom, two bath second floor condo in Windrush Cove. Minimum 12 month lease. Spectacular sunrise views from the back porch that looks onto the pool and water front.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
100 OAKMONT LANE
100 Oakmont Lane, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Orange Lake Village
1 Unit Available
11456 106TH STREET
11456 106th Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
759 sqft
Wonderful light and bright remodeled solid block house located in prestigious Seminole neighborhood, close to Seminole schools.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE
1706 Belleair Forest Drive, Belleair, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious Light and Bright Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit condo close to parking in beautiful Belleair. Recent updates include bamboo floors in the main living area, and a remodeled guest bathroom. Ample storage / walk-in closet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2747 VIA CAPRI
2747 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1110 sqft
Beautiful top floor unit overlooking Tampa Bay with views from both bedrooms (2 master suites), living room, bonus room & kitchen with new appliances! Fully furnished and ready for the perfect Tenant to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102
10160 Sailwinds Boulevard South, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
901 sqft
Ground Floor 2 bed / 2 bath condo in Gated Community in Largo - This gorgeous all age, pet friendly community condo is a 2/2 with maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances, washer and dryer included but must
Results within 5 miles of Largo
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
15 Units Available
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1151 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of community offerings, including a game room, playground and hot tub. Bike storage available. Within minutes of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. By I-275.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
44 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
18 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Largo, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Largo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLargo 3 BedroomsLargo Accessible ApartmentsLargo Apartments under $900
Largo Apartments with BalconyLargo Apartments with GarageLargo Apartments with GymLargo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLargo Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLargo Apartments with Parking
Largo Apartments with PoolLargo Apartments with Washer-DryerLargo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Furnished ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly PlacesLargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg