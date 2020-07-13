Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub microwave Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill cc payments concierge courtyard dog park e-payments internet access playground trash valet

Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of dining, shopping, arts, entertainment and recreation with Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg just a short drive away.



Park Village Apartments offers beautiful and very spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom apartment homes with sought after split bedroom layouts. The buildings feature all concrete construction and each apartment home includes a balcony or walk out patio. Park Village Apartments recently came under new management, and with that comes exciting changes and limited time offers for new residents. Not only are we freshening up our exteriors, but our apartment homes are also getting a facelift. Solid wood cabinets, all black appliances, ceramic tile, plush carpet, upgraded fixtures, and in-unit washer/dryers are all standard with our interior renovation packages.