Largo, FL
Park Village Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Park Village Apartments

11300 66th St · (727) 513-1094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11300 66th St, Largo, FL 33773

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-211 · Avail. now

$1,110

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 01-107 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 04-401 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Village Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
concierge
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet access
playground
trash valet
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of dining, shopping, arts, entertainment and recreation with Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg just a short drive away.

Park Village Apartments offers beautiful and very spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom apartment homes with sought after split bedroom layouts. The buildings feature all concrete construction and each apartment home includes a balcony or walk out patio. Park Village Apartments recently came under new management, and with that comes exciting changes and limited time offers for new residents. Not only are we freshening up our exteriors, but our apartment homes are also getting a facelift. Solid wood cabinets, all black appliances, ceramic tile, plush carpet, upgraded fixtures, and in-unit washer/dryers are all standard with our interior renovation packages.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Half - Full month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: 1 assigned spot, guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Village Apartments have any available units?
Park Village Apartments has 22 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Village Apartments have?
Some of Park Village Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Village Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Park Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Village Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Village Apartments has units with air conditioning.
