/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
211 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Largo, FL
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
$
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
25 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Twin Palms
1 Unit Available
14300 66th Street North
14300 66th Street North, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
760 sqft
New 2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home in a lovely 55+ community. Located in beautiful clearwater with shopping, beaches, hospitals and more close by. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7100 ULMERTON ROAD
7100 Ulmerton Rd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Ranchero Village Triple wide available for annual. INCLUDES Internet/wifi and cable 2 boxes. RESORT ACTIVE COMMUNITY. . Screened in florida room overlooks park like setting. It is laminate,hardwood and tile the only rug is in master bedroom.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE
13940 Anona Heights Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
13205 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW
13205 Whispering Palms Place Southwest, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
932 sqft
Less than 2 miles from the beach. Come home and kick your shoes off and relax on the screened balcony or at the newly remodeled pool. Property is 2 bedroom 2 bath condo w vaulted ceilings and fireplace and washer /dryer connections.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
11485 OAKHURST ROAD
11485 Oakhurst Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1105 sqft
Minutes to Beach, on bus line and walk to shopping and restaurants. 55+ Community you can call Home. Spacious, clean and quiet 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom in a tranquil setting with enclosed Florida room, fresh paint and lots of storage.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
East Bay
1 Unit Available
960 STARKEY ROAD
960 Starkey Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1324 sqft
This 2 bedroom open floorplan with large living room & almost 9' tall ceilings is available seasonally or annually.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
14130 ROSEMARY LANE
14130 Rosemary Lane, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
Great location. Close to everything you need, even the beautiful sandy beaches. With everything being so close, you do not have to worry about public transportation. This corner unit, which gives it more privacy, has been well taken care of.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
11201 122ND AVENUE
11201 122nd Avenue North, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
*FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED GROUND FLOOR UNIT-BRING YOUR PET*AVAILABLE NOW~GREAT LOCATION~TURN-KEY~2 POOLS~(small dog allowed)AND JUST 4miles TO BELLEAIR CAUSEWAY, 5MILES TO INDIAN ROCKS BCH, OR 8MILES TO THE #1 RATED CLEARWATER BEACH. 3 Mon Min.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3094 Meadow View Ave
3094 Meadow View Avenue, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
856 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2 bath block home on large lot - Property Id: 157415 Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car carport block home on large lot. Newer kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances, Newer HVAC and Hot water heater. Newer windows.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4500 E BAY DRIVE
4500 East Bay Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
988 sqft
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 2020 GORGEOUS TURNKEY REMODELED CONDO WITH ALL THE COMFORTS OF HOME JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH & CLOTHES-1ST FLOOR CONDO NO STEPS-2 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS IN THE HEART OF CLEARWATER-- GORGEOUS NEWER KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF GRANITE
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Ridge Groves
1 Unit Available
13250 RIDGE ROAD
13250 Ridge Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
Location, location, location! Rarely available 2BR/2BA furnished villa in private, well maintained community. Spacious floorplan with large open great room, split bedrooms and bonus room, perfect for office or den.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Woodside Village
1 Unit Available
4215 E BAY DRIVE
4215 East Bay Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
870 sqft
Popular Woodside Village AVAILABLE 2 months SEPTEMBER to NOVEMBER 2020 ~ furnished and super cute! Very neat and clean all ceramic floors~ ceiling fans through-out~Nice furnishings and neutral decor' to fit any lifestyle~cozy outdoor private patio
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
101 LAKE AVENUE NE
101 Lake Avenue Northeast, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1090 sqft
This two bedroom two bath open floor plan is a first floor corner unit with a screed porch. One assigned parking space. Association has a community pool. Plenty of closets space. Pet friendly association with non-refundable pet deposit.
Results within 1 mile of Largo
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1182 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Imperial Cove
102 Units Available
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1243 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212
612 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1215 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this Sunny corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and heated pool on beautiful Indian Rocks.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2705 VIA MURANO
2705 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
This second floor 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is located at the Grand Venezia at Baywatach. Unfurnished unit featuring granite counter tops throughout, newer appliances and neutral tile in the living/dining areas.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
100 OAKMONT LANE
100 Oakmont Lane, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo.
Similar Pages
Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLargo 3 BedroomsLargo Accessible ApartmentsLargo Apartments under $900
Largo Apartments with BalconyLargo Apartments with GarageLargo Apartments with GymLargo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLargo Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLargo Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL