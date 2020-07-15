/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM
20 Studio Apartments for rent in Largo, FL
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1956 McMullen Rd Apt 1
1956 Mcmullen Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$750
280 sqft
Cute & Quaint Studio available in Largo!!! Full kitchen Tile floors throughout No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem! Our property management company is family owned and operated.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14531 Walsingham Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$1,100
410 sqft
AVAILABLE MONTHLY SHORT TERM MONTH MINIMUM. BOOKED DEC-APRIL 2020. Cute, fully furnished, remodeled ground level corner efficiency condo available at Walsingham Condos.
Results within 5 miles of Largo
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,270
568 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
19 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$616
377 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
173 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
Alta Gateway
Results within 10 miles of Largo
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
58 Units Available
The Wayland
300 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$925
417 sqft
With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2020).
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 12:21 AM
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,268
577 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
27 Units Available
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,600
709 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
35 Units Available
Downtown St. Petersburg
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,859
607 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
6 Units Available
Town N County Park
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$875
300 sqft
Well-equipped 2-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, balcony, air conditioning, walk-in closets and laundry. The green and peaceful complex has a pool, gym, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
25 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
18 Units Available
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$794
450 sqft
Convenient to Tampa International Airport. Landscaped apartment community with multiple leisure amenities. Apartments feature all-electric kitchens, carpeted floors, walk-in closets, and private outdoor spaces. Copy/fax services and high-speed internet access available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
48 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,540
561 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
17 Units Available
Downtown St. Petersburg
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,650
576 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.
1 of 38
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
5702 Gulfport Blvd S
5702 Gulfport Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,100
Commercial Spaces Located In Gulfport - Welcome to Gecko Plaza! 5 available commercial spaces for lease, each with approximately 800+ square feet.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
114 16th St N 0
114 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,490
510 sqft
Live like a Studio STAR in Downtown St. Pete - Property Id: 250812 Dream luxury rental coming available mid APRIL in Downtown St Pete/Kenwood area. Prices based on floor. Rooftop sky lounge and pool.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Northeast
316 13TH AVENUE N
316 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,350
320 sqft
Would you love an all-expenses-paid resort lifestyle? Experience the vibrance and charm of Old Northeast St.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
930 17TH STREET N
930 17th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$850
530 sqft
Adorable Woodlawn Park Rental Available NOW. This is a single family style duplex, so there are two units side by side. The right side is the unit available and it is a studio / efficiency around 530 SQ FT. Asking $850 per month and an annual lease.
