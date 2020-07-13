246 Apartments for rent in Largo, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Largo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
$
11 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
9 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
3 Units Available
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
22 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Shady Lane
5163 Bay Isle Cir
5163 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 story Townhome located in Bay Isle Landing. The master is located downstairs first floor and along with the half bath all other bedrooms located Upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE
13940 Anona Heights Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Wyatt Street
714 NEW JERSEY STREET
714 New Jersey Street, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1352 sqft
FOR RENT 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, attached 1 car garage home in Clearwater! Located just under 2 miles to the beautiful Belleair Causeway beaches and under 5 miles to the soft sands of Clearwater beach.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Lake Palms Drive
400 Lake Palm Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1550 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10294 129th Terrace
10294 129th Terrace North, Largo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1176 sqft
Great Home in Largo with a Large Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1366 WINDSOR DRIVE
1366 Windsor Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1326 sqft
3 BED / 2 BATH TRUE SPLIT PLAN HOME. 1300+ SQFT HOME WITH ENCLOSED BACK PORCH AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. COME HOME EACH NIGHT TO YOUR VERY OWN OASIS. RELAX BY THE POOL AND ENJOY YOUR PRIVATE BACK YARD.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
6980 Ulmerton R
6980 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1863 sqft
Great for 2 or 3 people Furnished - 800 Sq Ft 1 Month Minimum Next to Aventura & Sunny Isles Beach ( 5 minutes from the beach & Aventura Mall ) 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath Plenty of Parking Laundry room Available with Coins Great Management Well

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1721 EATON DRIVE NE
1721 Eaton Drive, Largo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1824 sqft
Beautiful single family home 4/2/1 with large backyard . You have to see, near to everything

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Bay
960 STARKEY ROAD
960 Starkey Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
CLICK & SEE NEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR. High quality executive home in fabulous direct lakefront location. FURNISHED move-in ready - tropical décor & coastal furnished.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
821 HELENA DRIVE
821 Helena Drive, Largo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1776 sqft
Call for availability. Month to Month lease available for this vacation rental property. 4 bed 3 bath split plan with a huge bonus room with a pool table.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3094 Meadow View Ave
3094 Meadow View Avenue, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
856 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2 bath block home on large lot - Property Id: 157415 Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car carport block home on large lot. Newer kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances, Newer HVAC and Hot water heater. Newer windows.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE
3184 Shoreline Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2194 sqft
$4,000 includes rent, electricity, lawn care, and pest control. Stunningly renovated home settled on a 1/4-acre lot in the Seabrooke subdivision. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4500 E BAY DRIVE
4500 East Bay Drive, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
988 sqft
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 2020 GORGEOUS TURNKEY REMODELED CONDO WITH ALL THE COMFORTS OF HOME JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH & CLOTHES-1ST FLOOR CONDO NO STEPS-2 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS IN THE HEART OF CLEARWATER-- GORGEOUS NEWER KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF GRANITE

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
2522 Wilson Avenue - 1
2522 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1410 sqft
Welcome to Largo, Fl. Beautiful home, 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage that is completely remodeled including stainless steel appliances. Big yard ! -Lots of natural light. -laundry room hook ups -Pets are allowed, maximum 2 no aggressive breeds.

1 of 1

Last updated January 25 at 11:10pm
1 Unit Available
2131 W BAY DRIVE
2131 West Bay Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
789 sqft
Completely re-modeled duplex close to Beaches, shopping and Dining, All new Kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters. The unit includes a private 1 car garage and fenced yard. Available February 1st.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
11440 130TH AVENUE
11440 130th Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1636 sqft
Beautifully Updated and Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Pool Home Available Immediately!!! This Spacious Home offers an Open Split Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Closet Pantry, Plenty of Work
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Largo, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Largo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

