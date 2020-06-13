Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

234 Apartments for rent in Largo, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...
1 of 54

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$831
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
1 of 41

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
25 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
1 of 42

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
5 Units Available
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$984
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Finding apartment home living in Largo, Florida has never been easier! Forest Creek is conveniently located at 13500 Rodgers Ave, near major thoroughfares like Interstate 275 and US Highway 19.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13660 Forest Lake Dr
13660 Forest Lake Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1133 sqft
13660 Forest Lake Dr Available 07/01/20 Forest Lakes at Largo Fantasitc Townhome in Forest Lakes at Largo 2br/1.5 bath - community pool - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Nice, Quiet Townhome Community in Forest Lake at Largo.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 Laurence Ct
1817 Laurence Court, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2286 sqft
Gorgeous home in Rosetree Oaks with 3br/2.5ba/3 car garage! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Executive style home in Clearwater! Sorry, no pets. Annual/Unfurnished rental.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Liv at Jasper
55 Jasper St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Find your new home at 55 Jasper in Largo, FL. The 55 Jasper St. E location in the 33770 neighborhood of Largo is perfectly situated for work or play. Apartments here give you a variety of featured amenities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Liv at Jasper
55 Jasper Street, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Friendly,w/d Facilities, High speed internet, Picnic area,Pet friendly, Pool, Storage area Find your new home at 55 Jasper in Largo, FL. The 55 Jasper St. E location in the 33770 neighborhood of Largo is perfectly situated for work or play.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Debby Ct. Unit A
217 Debby Court, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1030 sqft
2 BR/1BA Victoria Park Duplex, Bright & Open Floor Plan in Largo, FL. - This duplex is in Victoria Park Subdivision off East Bay. 2br/1ba/fenced in backyard, Annual Unfurnished rental.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Roosevelt Groves
1 Unit Available
612 6TH STREET NE #Down
612 6th Street Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
Adorable ground floor unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus den or use as 2nd bedroom. New Kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite and newer appliances. Updated bathroom with new walk in shower, new paint, new grey wash wood laminate floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
11945 143RD STREET
11945 143rd Street, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished 2nd floor end unit at Lakeview of Largo 55+ community - one bedroom, one bath, 750 Sq Ft plus assigned, covered parking space. Cozy balcony with nice view, vinyl window for enclosing during the cooler months, enlarging your living space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE
13940 Anona Heights Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Roosevelt Groves
1 Unit Available
401 1ST AVENUE NE
401 1st Avenue Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath available now. Tucked back away from the road! This apartment has a covered porch, all tile, open concept living room / dining room and kitchen. Right around the corner from Largo Central Park. This apartment wont last long!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
13205 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW
13205 Whispering Palms Place Southwest, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
932 sqft
Less than 2 miles from the beach. Come home and kick your shoes off and relax on the screened balcony or at the newly remodeled pool. Property is 2 bedroom 2 bath condo w vaulted ceilings and fireplace and washer /dryer connections.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
500 BELCHER ROAD S
500 Belcher Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated one bedroom at Bal Harbour on first floor. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher & microwave) and overlooks the living room. Bonus room/den also with view of living room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
11201 122ND AVENUE
11201 122nd Avenue North, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
*FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED GROUND FLOOR UNIT-BRING YOUR PET*AVAILABLE NOW~GREAT LOCATION~TURN-KEY~2 POOLS~(small dog allowed)AND JUST 4miles TO BELLEAIR CAUSEWAY, 5MILES TO INDIAN ROCKS BCH, OR 8MILES TO THE #1 RATED CLEARWATER BEACH. 3 Mon Min.

1 of 11

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
2896 MEADOW LAKE AVENUE
2896 Meadow Lake Avenue, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
880 sqft
This amazing 2B/1B home is the perferct place for you! With it's large front yard and spacious rooms you won't be able to resist it. Throughout the living and bedroom area are brand new laminate floors.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE
3184 Shoreline Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2194 sqft
$4,000 includes rent, electricity, lawn care, and pest control. Stunningly renovated home settled on a 1/4-acre lot in the Seabrooke subdivision. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Ridge Groves
1 Unit Available
13250 RIDGE ROAD
13250 Ridge Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
Location, location, location! Rarely available 2BR/2BA furnished villa in private, well maintained community. Spacious floorplan with large open great room, split bedrooms and bonus room, perfect for office or den.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Woodside Village
1 Unit Available
4215 E BAY DRIVE
4215 East Bay Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
870 sqft
Popular Woodside Village AVAILABLE 2 months SEPTEMBER to NOVEMBER 2020 ~ furnished and super cute! Very neat and clean all ceramic floors~ ceiling fans through-out~Nice furnishings and neutral decor' to fit any lifestyle~cozy outdoor private patio
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Largo, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Largo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

