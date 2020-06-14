134 Apartments for rent in Largo, FL with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Largo renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$979
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$831
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
$
25 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
6 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$984
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Finding apartment home living in Largo, Florida has never been easier! Forest Creek is conveniently located at 13500 Rodgers Ave, near major thoroughfares like Interstate 275 and US Highway 19.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2440 Wilson Ave
2440 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Largo Duplex- - This beautifully remodeled 1689 sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with an attached 1 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
12760 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD
12760 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1012 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo in building 5 at New Atlantis Club. Master bedroom has walk in closet and there is an additional storage room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
7100 ULMERTON ROAD
7100 Ulmerton Rd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Ranchero Village Triple wide available for annual. INCLUDES Internet/wifi and cable 2 boxes. RESORT ACTIVE COMMUNITY. . Screened in florida room overlooks park like setting. It is laminate,hardwood and tile the only rug is in master bedroom.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
500 BELCHER ROAD S
500 Belcher Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated one bedroom at Bal Harbour on first floor. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher & microwave) and overlooks the living room. Bonus room/den also with view of living room.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4500 E BAY DRIVE
4500 East Bay Drive, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
988 sqft
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 2020 GORGEOUS TURNKEY REMODELED CONDO WITH ALL THE COMFORTS OF HOME JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH & CLOTHES-1ST FLOOR CONDO NO STEPS-2 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS IN THE HEART OF CLEARWATER-- GORGEOUS NEWER KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF GRANITE
Results within 1 mile of Largo
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$933
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$908
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1111 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Imperial Cove
102 Units Available
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1550 S BELCHER ROAD
1550 South Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath condo ready to rent. This unit has been updated and shows many nice touches. Stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring throughout, and an electric fireplace are the highlights of this gem.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2773 VIA CIPRIANI
2773 Via Cipriani, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1198 sqft
Full Water Views of Tampa Bay from this third floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Open Living Area with a Gas Fireplace. Contemporary Kitchen that opens to the main living area. Washer & Dryer. Waterview from all Windows. Carpet Flooring. NO PETS.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2705 VIA MURANO
2705 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
This second floor 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is located at the Grand Venezia at Baywatach. Unfurnished unit featuring granite counter tops throughout, newer appliances and neutral tile in the living/dining areas.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2732 VIA MURANO
2732 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury gated condominium community located on the waters of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, Florida. Resort lifestyle community. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished with balcony. This is an end unit cloest to the water. Water views. All new paint.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2724 VIA MURANO
2724 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1760 sqft
The Grand Venezia is a luxury resort style community located on Tampa Bay.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
915 DEMPSEY STREET N
915 Dempsey Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1430 sqft
"RENTAL BONUS" - SUCCESSFUL RENTAL APPLICANT WILL RECEIVE A DISCOUNT FOR THE FIRST MONTHS RENT (20%). KAYAK/CANOES AND FISHING - ENJOY THIS EXCEPTIONAL LAKE FRONT PROPERTY, COMPLETE PRIVACY, UNLIMITED VIEWS OF THE LAKE, PAVED BBQ AREA IN REAR.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2747 VIA CAPRI
2747 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1110 sqft
Beautiful top floor unit overlooking Tampa Bay with views from both bedrooms (2 master suites), living room, bonus room & kitchen with new appliances! Fully furnished and ready for the perfect Tenant to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2755 VIA CAPRI
2755 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
This unfurnished 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is located in the gated, waterfront property of the Grand Venezia. Located on the 2nd floor, this condo features granite counter tops throughout, tile in the living/dining area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2739 VIA CAPRI
2739 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
FURNISHED, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo located at the Grand Venezia at Baywatch. This condo features ceramic tile in the living/dining areas and carpeted bedrooms. Furnished with furniture, linens, kitchenware, tvs. Granite counter tops throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Largo, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Largo renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

