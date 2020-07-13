/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM
155 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Largo, FL
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
$
11 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
3 Units Available
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
22 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1025 Lake Palms Dr
1025 Lake Palm Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
924 sqft
Great Duplex in Whitegates Sub, 2br/1ba fenced in Largo! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Fantastic 2br/1ba duplex in Whitegates Sub. - Available now, annual/unfurnished rental. One small dog ok, sorry, no cat.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Shady Lane
5163 Bay Isle Cir
5163 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 story Townhome located in Bay Isle Landing. The master is located downstairs first floor and along with the half bath all other bedrooms located Upstairs.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Kakusha
806 8TH AVENUE NW
806 8th Avenue Northwest, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
One bedroom one bath first floor apartment. Pet friendly community with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and parks in Largo.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seminole Palms
8784 Christie Dr
8784 Christie Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1300 sqft
Contemporary Townhouse 2 BR + 2.5 Bath, Pool - Property Id: 50288 2BR + 2 1/2 Bath - Late Model Townhouse -Super Clean No HOA approval delays. A GUARANTEED decision in 1-2 days! Furniture NOT included PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Old Northwest
301 Woodrow Ave Apt B
301 Woodrow Ave, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGO VINTAGE 1/1 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IS WAITING FOR YOU!! Duplex studio home offers electric, water, sewer, gas and trash with lawn care. The spacious living room greets you upon entrance with views of a compact kitchen.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
2658 Sunny Breeze Avenue - C
2658 Sunny Breeze Avenue, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Welcome to Largo Fl , Beautiful home 1 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Water, sewer, trash included. -Washer/dryer included.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
821 HELENA DRIVE
821 Helena Drive, Largo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1776 sqft
Call for availability. Month to Month lease available for this vacation rental property. 4 bed 3 bath split plan with a huge bonus room with a pool table.
1 of 16
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
12287 Mallory Drive
12287 Mallory Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1226 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
2522 Wilson Avenue - 1
2522 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1410 sqft
Welcome to Largo, Fl. Beautiful home, 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage that is completely remodeled including stainless steel appliances. Big yard ! -Lots of natural light. -laundry room hook ups -Pets are allowed, maximum 2 no aggressive breeds.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
11440 130TH AVENUE
11440 130th Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1636 sqft
Beautifully Updated and Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Pool Home Available Immediately!!! This Spacious Home offers an Open Split Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Closet Pantry, Plenty of Work
Results within 1 mile of Largo
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
82 Units Available
Imperial Cove
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
11726 126th Terrace North
11726 126th Terrace North, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1056 sqft
3/2 Home is on a large open lot with plenty of yard surrounding property. Walking inside you have an open living/ dining room area which connects into the kitchen and rest of the home all with tiled flooring.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1309 Lakeview Rd. 1300
1309 Lakeview Road, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1300 Available 09/05/20 Evergreen unit - Property Id: 316887 Location, Location, Location!! Are you looking for quiet and quaint living in beautiful Clearwater, Florida? Do you need a garage for your toys? You just found what you've been
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19353 Us Highway 19 N 3
19353 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1432 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 240512 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Prices from $2190. Pool, fitness center and seating overlooking the water.
