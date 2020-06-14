/
1 bedroom apartments
180 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Largo, FL
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mill Pond
4 Units Available
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$812
640 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
840 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
825 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$831
681 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
6 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
5 Units Available
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$984
700 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Largo, Florida has never been easier! Forest Creek is conveniently located at 13500 Rodgers Ave, near major thoroughfares like Interstate 275 and US Highway 19.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
825 sqft
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1630 Jefferson Ave # 3
1630 North Jefferson Avenue, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
Tara Gardens is a wonderful place for you. Comfortably located in Largo's 33770 area, our community gives you a variety of nearby highlights to indulge in. We showcase 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Liv at Jasper
55 Jasper Street, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
Pet Friendly,w/d Facilities, High speed internet, Picnic area,Pet friendly, Pool, Storage area Find your new home at 55 Jasper in Largo, FL. The 55 Jasper St. E location in the 33770 neighborhood of Largo is perfectly situated for work or play.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Roosevelt Groves
1 Unit Available
603 6th Street NE #A
603 6th Street Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
696 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED: ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER AND TRASH! 1BD / 1BA Apartment in Largo, FL! Completely tiled throughout the main living areas with carpet in bedroom.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Roosevelt Groves
1 Unit Available
612 6TH STREET NE #Down
612 6th Street Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
Adorable ground floor unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus den or use as 2nd bedroom. New Kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite and newer appliances. Updated bathroom with new walk in shower, new paint, new grey wash wood laminate floors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
11945 143RD STREET
11945 143rd Street, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Furnished 2nd floor end unit at Lakeview of Largo 55+ community - one bedroom, one bath, 750 Sq Ft plus assigned, covered parking space. Cozy balcony with nice view, vinyl window for enclosing during the cooler months, enlarging your living space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Roosevelt Groves
1 Unit Available
401 1ST AVENUE NE
401 1st Avenue Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath available now. Tucked back away from the road! This apartment has a covered porch, all tile, open concept living room / dining room and kitchen. Right around the corner from Largo Central Park. This apartment wont last long!
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
500 BELCHER ROAD S
500 Belcher Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
637 sqft
Beautifully updated one bedroom at Bal Harbour on first floor. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher & microwave) and overlooks the living room. Bonus room/den also with view of living room.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
2658 Sunny Breeze Avenue - C
2658 Sunny Breeze Avenue, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Welcome to Largo Fl , Beautiful home 1 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Washer/dryer included.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Shangri-La
1 Unit Available
250 ROSERY ROAD NW
250 Rosery Road Northwest, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
830 sqft
Recently updated, one bedroom, one and a half bath. Large bedroom with walk in closet. Half bath is in Florida Room. Recreation, heated pool. Walk to banking, groceries, restaurants, busses, etc. No pets.
Results within 1 mile of Largo
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$933
767 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$908
666 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Imperial Cove
102 Units Available
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
831 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2944 W BAY DRIVE
2944 West Bay Drive, Harbor Bluffs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
690 sqft
Completely renovated Belleair Bluffs condo including new tile throughout, new kitchen with quartz countertops and marble bathroom. Perfect location steps from Belleair causeway and just minutes from beautiful sand beaches.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2721 VIA MURANO
2721 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
770 sqft
Available FURNISHED only.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2732 VIA MURANO
2732 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
890 sqft
Luxury gated condominium community located on the waters of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, Florida. Resort lifestyle community. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished with balcony. This is an end unit cloest to the water. Water views. All new paint.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2715 VIA CAPRI
2715 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
770 sqft
FURNISHED one bedroom/one bath condo located in the much sought after Grand Venezia at Baywatch. This condo features a private patio with a fantastic view of Tampa Bay. Furnished with Tommy Bahama style furniture, tv's, linens, & kitchenware.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1465 NORMANDY PARK DRIVE
1465 Normandy Park Drive, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
716 sqft
Beautifully updated one bedroom villa in the 55+ community of Normandy Park. Brand new tile throughout this spacious unit, updated kitchen with all appliances and updated bath. Light and bright with tons of storage.
