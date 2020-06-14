/
furnished apartments
121 Furnished Apartments for rent in Largo, FL
Verified
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.
6980 Ulmerton R
6980 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1863 sqft
Great for 2 or 3 people Furnished - 800 Sq Ft 1 Month Minimum Next to Aventura & Sunny Isles Beach ( 5 minutes from the beach & Aventura Mall ) 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath Plenty of Parking Laundry room Available with Coins Great Management Well
East Bay
960 STARKEY ROAD
960 Starkey Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
CLICK & SEE NEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR. High quality executive home in fabulous direct lakefront location. FURNISHED move-in ready - tropical décor & coastal furnished.
7100 ULMERTON ROAD
7100 Ulmerton Rd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Ranchero Village Triple wide available for annual. INCLUDES Internet/wifi and cable 2 boxes. RESORT ACTIVE COMMUNITY. . Screened in florida room overlooks park like setting. It is laminate,hardwood and tile the only rug is in master bedroom.
11945 143RD STREET
11945 143rd Street, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished 2nd floor end unit at Lakeview of Largo 55+ community - one bedroom, one bath, 750 Sq Ft plus assigned, covered parking space. Cozy balcony with nice view, vinyl window for enclosing during the cooler months, enlarging your living space.
821 HELENA DRIVE
821 Helena Drive, Largo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1776 sqft
Call for availability. Month to Month lease available for this vacation rental property. 4 bed 3 bath split plan with a huge bonus room with a pool table.
11201 122ND AVENUE
11201 122nd Avenue North, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
*FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED GROUND FLOOR UNIT-BRING YOUR PET*AVAILABLE NOW~GREAT LOCATION~TURN-KEY~2 POOLS~(small dog allowed)AND JUST 4miles TO BELLEAIR CAUSEWAY, 5MILES TO INDIAN ROCKS BCH, OR 8MILES TO THE #1 RATED CLEARWATER BEACH. 3 Mon Min.
Ridge Groves
13250 RIDGE ROAD
13250 Ridge Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
Location, location, location! Rarely available 2BR/2BA furnished villa in private, well maintained community. Spacious floorplan with large open great room, split bedrooms and bonus room, perfect for office or den.
Woodside Village
4215 E BAY DRIVE
4215 East Bay Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
870 sqft
Popular Woodside Village AVAILABLE 2 months SEPTEMBER to NOVEMBER 2020 ~ furnished and super cute! Very neat and clean all ceramic floors~ ceiling fans through-out~Nice furnishings and neutral decor' to fit any lifestyle~cozy outdoor private patio
Magnolia Square
501 E BAY DRIVE
501 East Bay Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Beautiful Magnolia Square has everything you need without leaving the property. Clubhouse, tennis courts and a fenced in private pool.
14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14531 Walsingham Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$1,100
410 sqft
AVAILABLE MONTHLY SHORT TERM MONTH MINIMUM. BOOKED DEC-APRIL 2020. Cute, fully furnished, remodeled ground level corner efficiency condo available at Walsingham Condos.
Indian Rocks Beach
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212
612 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1215 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this Sunny corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and heated pool on beautiful Indian Rocks.
24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D
24 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1375 sqft
Weekly rental only $1400-$2300 a week!! Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Beautifully appointed Beach Front Corner unit Three bedroom two Beth Condo ready to fulfill your vacation needs! Our condo is completely stocked with linens, Kitchen supplies,
2721 VIA MURANO
2721 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
770 sqft
Available FURNISHED only.
100 OAKMONT LANE
100 Oakmont Lane, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo.
2732 VIA MURANO
2732 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury gated condominium community located on the waters of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, Florida. Resort lifestyle community. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished with balcony. This is an end unit cloest to the water. Water views. All new paint.
14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE
14770 Shipwatch Trace, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
This beautiful waterfront community offers many amenities.
1235 S HIGHLAND AVENUE
1235 South Highland Avenue, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
968 sqft
Fully Furnished 2/2 55+ community for long term rental! Beautiful resort style living in this large nicely furnished Unit. Assigned parking space, laundry facilities, heated swimming pool and shuffleboard, a gazebo, an outdoor grille, and a BBQ area.
Indian Rocks Beach
201 8TH AVENUE
201 8th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
700 sqft
ONE BLOCK TO BEACH ACCESS! Cozy duplex for rent, unit #2. Completely remodeled, 2br 1 ba, 700 sq.ft. open floor plan, granite counter tops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, private laundry, sitting area in the front, small in back yard.
2724 VIA MURANO
2724 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1760 sqft
The Grand Venezia is a luxury resort style community located on Tampa Bay.
14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14800 Walsingham Road, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1167 sqft
BEACH LOVERS DREAM – Seasonal rent $1800 - $2600 depending on length of stay and time of year.
2747 VIA CAPRI
2747 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1110 sqft
Beautiful top floor unit overlooking Tampa Bay with views from both bedrooms (2 master suites), living room, bonus room & kitchen with new appliances! Fully furnished and ready for the perfect Tenant to call home.
2739 VIA CAPRI
2739 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
FURNISHED, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo located at the Grand Venezia at Baywatch. This condo features ceramic tile in the living/dining areas and carpeted bedrooms. Furnished with furniture, linens, kitchenware, tvs. Granite counter tops throughout.
Indian Rocks Beach
2708 2ND STREET
2708 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
896 sqft
Charming beach cottage in laid back,fun IRB is available for the summer !!! This 2 bedroom,one bath home is fully furnished and appointed for your summer break.
