Amenities

Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets. As a resident, you’ll have access to an exclusive amenities package. We have a resort-style swimming pool with an adjacent sundeck, an onsite tennis court, and a leash free dog bark. We also offer a complete line of resident services including 24-hour maintenance, an online portal with a rent payment system, and a 24-hour laundry care center. Discover a range of must-have features at Somerset Apartments. The Largo Recreational Center and Golf Course is also right next door. It’s filled with gorgeous putting greens, expansive views, and the Golf View Cafe. In addition, we are just minutes away from some of the best beaches in town including Belleair Beach and Indian Rocks. Discover the life you’ve always wanted and experience our apartments in Largo