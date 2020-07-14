All apartments in Largo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Somerset

12800 Vonn Rd · (833) 766-4497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL 33774
Mill Pond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9201 · Avail. Aug 28

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 7054 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8851 · Avail. now

$1,006

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 8804 · Avail. now

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Somerset.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
walk in closets
air conditioning
w/d hookup
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
pool
putting green
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
online portal
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets. As a resident, you’ll have access to an exclusive amenities package. We have a resort-style swimming pool with an adjacent sundeck, an onsite tennis court, and a leash free dog bark. We also offer a complete line of resident services including 24-hour maintenance, an online portal with a rent payment system, and a 24-hour laundry care center. Discover a range of must-have features at Somerset Apartments. The Largo Recreational Center and Golf Course is also right next door. It’s filled with gorgeous putting greens, expansive views, and the Golf View Cafe. In addition, we are just minutes away from some of the best beaches in town including Belleair Beach and Indian Rocks. Discover the life you’ve always wanted and experience our apartments in Largo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1.5 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control $3 per month, Valet Trash $10 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: RV/boat storage $25 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Somerset have any available units?
Somerset has 4 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Somerset have?
Some of Somerset's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Somerset currently offering any rent specials?
Somerset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Somerset pet-friendly?
Yes, Somerset is pet friendly.
Does Somerset offer parking?
Yes, Somerset offers parking.
Does Somerset have units with washers and dryers?
No, Somerset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Somerset have a pool?
Yes, Somerset has a pool.
Does Somerset have accessible units?
No, Somerset does not have accessible units.
Does Somerset have units with dishwashers?
No, Somerset does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Somerset have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Somerset has units with air conditioning.

