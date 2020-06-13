/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
168 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Largo, FL
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
$
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
East Bay
1 Unit Available
960 STARKEY ROAD
960 Starkey Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
CLICK & SEE NEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR. High quality executive home in fabulous direct lakefront location. FURNISHED move-in ready - tropical décor & coastal furnished.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
233 Gatewood Dr
233 Gatewood Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Great Newly Updated 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 Laurence Ct
1817 Laurence Court, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2286 sqft
Gorgeous home in Rosetree Oaks with 3br/2.5ba/3 car garage! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Executive style home in Clearwater! Sorry, no pets. Annual/Unfurnished rental.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2440 Wilson Ave
2440 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Largo Duplex- - This beautifully remodeled 1689 sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with an attached 1 car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seminole Palms
1 Unit Available
14109 Christie Dr
14109 Christie Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1700 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 BR townhouse 1700 sq.ft. - Property Id: 266497 3+2.5BA LateModel Townhouse with FREE:Internet,Cable,Pool Available NOW. !!!!! Fast HOA approval **** Guaranteed decision in 1-2 days !!!!!! PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3290 Hillsdale Ave
3290 Hillsdale Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
*COMING SOON* Updated 3/2 in Largo!!! Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms Pets allowed (non aggressive breeds) Call today for more
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
6980 Ulmerton R
6980 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1845 sqft
Great for 2 or 3 people Furnished - 800 Sq Ft 1 Month Minimum Next to Aventura & Sunny Isles Beach ( 5 minutes from the beach & Aventura Mall ) 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath Plenty of Parking Laundry room Available with Coins Great Management Well
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
962 NOLAN DRIVE
962 Nolan Drive Southwest, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1440 sqft
Great location and walking distance to Taylor Park, golf and restaurants. So many newer items in 2019 which include Newer Windows, Newer air conditioner, Newer granite and Newer appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
821 HELENA DRIVE
821 Helena Drive, Largo, FL
Call for availability. Month to Month lease available for this vacation rental property. 4 bed 3 bath split plan with a huge bonus room with a pool table.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Shady Lane
1 Unit Available
5130 BAY ISLE CIRCLE
5130 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful Rental in Bay Isle Landings, Centrally located within 20 mins to Clearwater Beach, Tampa and Downtown St Petersburg. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft is over 2000 sq ft. with a 2 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
928 LAKE PALMS DRIVE
928 Lake Palm Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
THREE bedrooms/1 bath 1/2 duplex. Background checks for all adults required, $60 each. No criminal. No evictions. 640+ credit ratings REQUIRED. No Sec.8/HUD accepted. Pets welcome with non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Must be friendly.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1631 HARMONY DRIVE
1631 Harmony Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
This spacious home is very well maintained. It has a split bedroom floor plan in addition to a separate living room AND a large great room/tv room.
1 of 16
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
12287 Mallory Drive
12287 Mallory Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1226 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE
3184 Shoreline Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2194 sqft
$4,000 includes rent, electricity, lawn care, and pest control. Stunningly renovated home settled on a 1/4-acre lot in the Seabrooke subdivision. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
2522 Wilson Avenue - 1
2522 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1410 sqft
Welcome to Largo, Fl. Beautiful home, 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage that is completely remodeled including stainless steel appliances. Big yard ! -Lots of natural light. -laundry room hook ups -Pets are allowed, maximum 2 no aggressive breeds.
Results within 1 mile of Largo
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Imperial Cove
104 Units Available
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1111 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1811 Bayshore Way
1811 Bayshore Way, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2036 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Special Offer: 2 Year Lease Available at $1850 Per Month Intimate Community Of 14 Luxurious Townhouses In A Prime Location.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
1583 Oak Village Drive
1583 Oak Village Drive, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pride
1 Unit Available
1618 Hardwood Drive
1618 Hardwood Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1618 Hardwood Drive Available 06/15/20 Huge 4 bedroom 2 bath home! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home In Clearwater Florida.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2529 Brentwood Drive
2529 Brentwood Drive, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,456 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
