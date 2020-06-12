/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
267 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Largo, FL
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
$
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
25 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mill Pond
4 Units Available
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1837 Ezelle Ave
1837 Ezelle Avenue, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1075 sqft
Great location with Privacy Remodeled and Updated - Property Id: 300215 Great location with privacy nice fenced yard. Updated with granite. Cathedral ceilings, fireplace , huge front yard. 2 bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Close to beaches and shopping.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13660 Forest Lake Dr
13660 Forest Lake Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1133 sqft
13660 Forest Lake Dr Available 07/01/20 Forest Lakes at Largo Fantasitc Townhome in Forest Lakes at Largo 2br/1.5 bath - community pool - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Nice, Quiet Townhome Community in Forest Lake at Largo.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1025 Lake Palms Dr
1025 Lake Palm Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
924 sqft
Great Duplex in Whitegates Sub, 2br/1ba fenced in Largo! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Fantastic 2br/1ba duplex in Whitegates Sub. - Available now, annual/unfurnished rental. One small dog ok, sorry, no cat.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Liv at Jasper
55 Jasper St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Find your new home at 55 Jasper in Largo, FL. The 55 Jasper St. E location in the 33770 neighborhood of Largo is perfectly situated for work or play. Apartments here give you a variety of featured amenities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Debby Ct. Unit A
217 Debby Court, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1030 sqft
2 BR/1BA Victoria Park Duplex, Bright & Open Floor Plan in Largo, FL. - This duplex is in Victoria Park Subdivision off East Bay. 2br/1ba/fenced in backyard, Annual Unfurnished rental.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3595 Gardenia Pl
3595 Gardinia Place, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
950 sqft
FLORAL GARDENS community is located in a great residential area, near Belcher Rd and East Bay Dr area, just a few blocks away from the bus line and shopping.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
Twin Palms
1 Unit Available
14300 66th Street North
14300 66th Street North, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
760 sqft
New 2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home in a lovely 55+ community. Located in beautiful clearwater with shopping, beaches, hospitals and more close by. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7100 ULMERTON ROAD
7100 Ulmerton Rd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Ranchero Village Triple wide available for annual. INCLUDES Internet/wifi and cable 2 boxes. RESORT ACTIVE COMMUNITY. . Screened in florida room overlooks park like setting. It is laminate,hardwood and tile the only rug is in master bedroom.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bradford Acres
1 Unit Available
2142 BRADFORD STREET
2142 Bradford Street, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
585 sqft
Wonderful 2-bedroom condo, Open and spacious floor plan, clean and move in ready, the second bedroom upstairs/loft, is an ideal space that can additionally be used for an office, or arts and crafts space, if only 1 bedroom is needed.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE
13940 Anona Heights Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
3493 Dahlia Place - A
3493 Dahlia Place, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
785 sqft
Welcome to Largo, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 1 under 20 lbs, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities. -W/D hookups - Less than 5 minutes away from Highway 19.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13205 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW
13205 Whispering Palms Place Southwest, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
932 sqft
Less than 2 miles from the beach. Come home and kick your shoes off and relax on the screened balcony or at the newly remodeled pool. Property is 2 bedroom 2 bath condo w vaulted ceilings and fireplace and washer /dryer connections.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11485 OAKHURST ROAD
11485 Oakhurst Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1105 sqft
Minutes to Beach, on bus line and walk to shopping and restaurants. 55+ Community you can call Home. Spacious, clean and quiet 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom in a tranquil setting with enclosed Florida room, fresh paint and lots of storage.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
East Bay
1 Unit Available
960 STARKEY ROAD
960 Starkey Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1324 sqft
This 2 bedroom open floorplan with large living room & almost 9' tall ceilings is available seasonally or annually.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
14130 ROSEMARY LANE
14130 Rosemary Lane, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
Great location. Close to everything you need, even the beautiful sandy beaches. With everything being so close, you do not have to worry about public transportation. This corner unit, which gives it more privacy, has been well taken care of.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11201 122ND AVENUE
11201 122nd Avenue North, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
*FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED GROUND FLOOR UNIT-BRING YOUR PET*AVAILABLE NOW~GREAT LOCATION~TURN-KEY~2 POOLS~(small dog allowed)AND JUST 4miles TO BELLEAIR CAUSEWAY, 5MILES TO INDIAN ROCKS BCH, OR 8MILES TO THE #1 RATED CLEARWATER BEACH. 3 Mon Min.
1 of 11
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
2896 MEADOW LAKE AVENUE
2896 Meadow Lake Avenue, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
880 sqft
This amazing 2B/1B home is the perferct place for you! With it's large front yard and spacious rooms you won't be able to resist it. Throughout the living and bedroom area are brand new laminate floors.
