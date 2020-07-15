/
accessible apartments
34 Accessible Apartments for rent in Largo, FL
Last updated July 15 at 06:45 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Largo
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
11 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
14 Units Available
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
16 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,320
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1231 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
64 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
21 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
12 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
24 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
14 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
11 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
37 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
186 Units Available
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1453 sqft
With thoughtful design and exclusive community amenities, Satori Luxury Apartments is your destination for luxury apartments in Pinellas Park, Florida! We've redefined what luxury living means to you in our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
3 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
13 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
12 Units Available
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1137 sqft
This relaxing, luxury community sits lakeside. Apartments offer full kitchens, washer and dryer connections, and terraces. On-site pool, grill, and picnic areas. Pet-friendly. Near the downtown area.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
19 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$616
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$838
530 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
2 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
173 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1172 sqft
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
303 162nd Avenue
303 162nd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1702 sqft
3 Blocks to the BEACH - 4 FOUR BED 2.5 Bath RENTAL. Private GUEST SUITE. Do you love being close to the beach? Then this is the place to be! The silky soft sands of Redington Beach are an easy stroll that's just up the street from this 4 Bedroom 2.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19 PM
1 Unit Available
2205 Palmetto St. E
2205 Palmetto Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1296 sqft
Newer countertops, stainless steel appliances, re-honed terrazzo floors throughout, large shady fenced yard, new garage door, walking distance to Long Rec Center. Wheelchair access at front and rear including roll-in shower in 2nd bath.
Results within 10 miles of Largo
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
10 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1107 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
17 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,079
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
24 Units Available
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1384 sqft
You deserve Florida living at its finest and you’ll find it at Chesapeake Apartments. Choose from our five floor plans of spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Take advantage of our superb amenities and enjoy our convenient location.
