Largo, FL
530 Second Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

530 Second Street NE

530 2nd Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

530 2nd Ave NE, Largo, FL 33770
Roosevelt Groves

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Largo, Location Location Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Second Street NE have any available units?
530 Second Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 530 Second Street NE have?
Some of 530 Second Street NE's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Second Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
530 Second Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Second Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 530 Second Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 530 Second Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 530 Second Street NE offers parking.
Does 530 Second Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Second Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Second Street NE have a pool?
No, 530 Second Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 530 Second Street NE have accessible units?
No, 530 Second Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Second Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Second Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Second Street NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 530 Second Street NE has units with air conditioning.
